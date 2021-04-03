पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन:अबतक 8037 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण , डीपीएम और डीपीसी ने भी ली वैक्सीन, कहा-संक्रमण से बचें

सीवान3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 20 स्थानों पर चल रहा है टीकाकरण, 10 तक खत्म हो जाएगा पहला चरण

कोविड-19 संक्रमण वायरस को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन अभियान चलया जा रहा है। इसे सफल बनाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग कृतसंकल्पित है। जिले में 20 स्थानों पर टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। अबतक जिले में 8037 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। अब वैक्सीन देने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी भी आई है। कारण कि अब लोगों में धीरे- धीरे जागरुकता बढ़ रही है। प्रथम चरण में वैक्सीन देने का काम 10 फरवरी तक पूरा कर लेना है। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को सदर अस्पताल में जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के डीपीएम ठाकुर विश्वमोहन व डीपीसी इमामुल होदा ने अपना टीकाकरण कराया। टीका लेने के बाद डीपीएम ने कहा ‘‘वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। इसमें किसी प्रकार की कोई कमी नहीं है। मैं वैक्सीन ले चुका हूं और पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हूं। मुझे वैक्सीन लेने बाद किसी प्रकार की शारीरिक पीड़ा नहीं हुई। अन्य लोगों से भी अपील करता हूं कि पूरी तरह निर्भीक होकर पूरे उत्साह के साथ वैक्सीनेशन कराएं और दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें। तभी कोविड-19 का जड़ से खात्मा होगा। अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं देना चाहिए।

वैक्सीन से संबंधित सही जानकारी जरूरी
जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के डीपीसी इमामुल होदा ने बताया वैक्सीनेशन की पूर्ण रूप से सफलता के लिए सामाजिक सहयोग जरूरी है और सामुदायिक स्तर पर वैक्सीन से संबंधित सही जानकारी समाज के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति तक जाना भी जरूरी है। ताकि लोग अफवाहों से बाहर आकर वैक्सीनेशन की सफलता के लिए आगे आ सकें। किसी भी मुहिम में सफलता तभी हासिल की जा सकती है जब लोग साकारात्मक रूप से सहयोग प्रदान करेंगे। वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर सारी प्रक्रिया से गुजरने के बाद ही वैक्सीन लायी गयी है। इसलिए, वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति किसी प्रकार का हिचकिचाहट नहीं करें और भ्रम की दुनिया से बाहर आकर से वैक्सीनेशन कराएं।

पांच कर्मियों को टीका लगाकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लेगा दरौली प्रखंड

दरौली| दरौली प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण अपने निर्धारित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने को है। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक शाहिद अली अंसारी ने बताया कि टीकाकरण 5 फरवरी तक पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा। इस बीच एक भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी छूटे नहीं, इस बात का पूरा ख्याल रखा जा रहा है। दरौली स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए 686 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगाने का निर्धारित लक्ष्य था। अबतक 690 खुराक उपलब्ध कराई गई थी। जानकारी के अनुसार चिकित्सक, एनम, एएनएम, आशा, ममता , आंगनबाड़ी, सफाईकर्मी और अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को मिलाकर 677 कर्मियों को टीका लगाया जा चुका है। 13 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को भी 5 फरवरी तक टीका लगाकर निर्धारित लक्ष्य को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक बताया कि कुल तीन कक्ष बनाए गए हैं। पहला कक्ष वेटिंग रूम है।

