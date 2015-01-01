पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कोहरे की वजह से वैशाली ट्रेन मंगलवार व बुधवार को रहेगी निरस्त

सीवान2 दिन पहले
सीवान रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन का इंतजार करते यात्री।
  • अन्य ट्रेनों के परिचालन को भी किया गया कम, यात्रियों को होगी काफी परेशानी

रेलवे ने कोहरे को लेकर यात्रियों को झटका दिया है। इससे विभिन्न मार्गो से रेल यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को अपनी यात्रा स्थगित करनी पड़ेगी। पहले से ही यात्री कंफर्म टिकट को लेकर परेशान है। अब कई ट्रेनों को निरस्त करने की वजह से यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ जाएगी। जबकि यात्री इन दिनों ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे है। लेकिन रेलवे ट्रेनों की संख्या काे कम कर रहा है। रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा घने कोहरे एवं खराब मौसम से होने वाली परिचालनिक कठिनाइयों के कारण 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी तक कई ट्रेनों का निरस्तीकरण एवं आवृत्ति में कमी करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसमें सुपरफास्ट वैशाली स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस भी शामिल है। वाराणसी रेल मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि वैशाली 02553 सहरसा-नई दिल्ली स्पेशल ट्रेन 22, 29 दिसम्बर, 05, 12, 19, 26 जनवरी 2021 को दिन प्रत्येक मंगलवार को निरस्त रहेगी। 02554 नई दिल्ली-सहरसा स्पेशल ट्रेन 23, 30 दिसम्बर, 06, 13, 20, 27 जनवरी,2021 दिन प्रत्येक बुधवार को निरस्त रहेगी। वहीं 02561 जयनगर-नई दिल्ली स्पेशल ट्रेन 17, 24, 31 दिसम्बर, 07, 14, 21 एवं 28 जनवरी,2021 को दिन प्रत्येक गुरुवार को निरस्त रहेगी। 02562 नई दिल्ली-जयनगर स्पेशल ट्रेन 18, 25 दिसम्बर, 01, 08, 15, 22, 29 जनवरी 2021 दिन प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को निरस्त रहेगी। 02557 मुजफ्फरपुर-आनन्द विहार टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन 16, 23, 30 दिसम्बर, 06, 13, 20 एवं 27 जनवरी, 2021 दिन प्रत्येक बुधवार को निरस्त रहेगी। 02558 आनन्द विहार टर्मिनस-मुजफ्फरपुर विशेष गाड़ी 17, 24, 31 दिसम्बर 2020, 07, 14, 21 एवं 28 जनवरी,2021 दिन प्रत्येक गुरुवार को निरस्त रहेगी।

कानपुर की जगह प्रयागराज तक ही जाएगी चौरीचौरा एक्सप्रेस
सीवान: रेलवे ने घने कोहरे एवं खराब मौसम से होने वाली परिचालनिक कठिनाइयों के कारण चौरी चौरा एक्सप्रेस को भी कई स्टेशनों के बीच निरस्त करने का निर्णय लिया है। 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी, 2021 तक 05004 गोरखपुर-कानपुर अनवरगंज विशेष गाड़ी 16 दिसम्बर, 2020 से 31 जनवरी, 2021 तक प्रयागराज रामबाग से कानपुर अनवरगंज के मध्य आंशिक रूप से निरस्त रहेगी। 05003 कानपुर अनवरगंज-गोरखपुर विशेष गाड़ी 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी, 2021 तक कानपुर अनवरगंज-प्रयागराज रामबाग के मध्य आंशिक रूप से निरस्त रहेगी।

