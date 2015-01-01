पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:शादी में गए वीडियोग्राफर की गोली मारकर हत्या

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन।
  • पुलिस के अनुसार वीडियोग्राफर के सिर में मारी गई थी गोली, शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा सदर अस्पताल
  • घर से ही कुछ दूरी पर मिला खून से सना शव गुरुवार शाम में घर से निकला था मखदूम सराय मिस्कार टोली का वीडियोग्राफर, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी

शहर के सराय ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के मिस्कार टोली मोहल्ले में शुक्रवार को एक युवक की शव घर से ही कुछ दूरी पर सुनसान जगह पर खून से लथपथ मिला। शव मिलने के बाद मोहल्ले में सनसनी मच गयी। मृतक की पहचान मिस्कार टोली निवासी मकसूद खान के 40 वर्षीय पुत्र नौशाद खान के रूप में की गई है। नौशाद शादी-विवाह में वीडियोग्राफर का काम करता था। पुलिस के अनुसार शव देखने के बाद लग रहा है कि उसकी हत्या गोली मारकर की गई है। सराय ओपी पुलिस ने घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले में परिजनों से पूछताछ कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। पोस्टमार्टम की प्रक्रिया को पूरा होने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक की पत्नी असगरी खातून ने बताया कि गुरुवार को नौशाद एक फोन आने पर एक शादी समारोह में वीडियोग्राफी करने के लिए घर से गया और देर रात तक वह घर नहीं पहुंचा। अहले सुबह में मेरा छोटा पुत्र ने घर से बाहर कुछ ही दूरी पर दक्षिण व पश्चिम के दिशा में एक सुनसान जगह के तरफ गया तो देखा कि नौशाद का शव खून से लथपथ पड़ा हुआ है। इसके बाद वह तुरंत आकर हमलोगों को घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। इधर उसके शव मिलने के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया है।

घटनास्थल पर नहीं मिला साबुत
मखदुम सराय मिस्कर टोली निवासी नौशाद का शव देखने से ऐसा लगता की अपराधियों ने हत्या कही दूसरे जगह पर करने के बाद शव को यहां लाकर फेंक दिया है। यह इसलिए भी अपराधियों ने किया है कि साबुत मिट जाए। जिस स्थान से उसका शव बरामद किया गया है वहां पर किसी तरह का चिह्न भी नहीं है। अगर नौशाद और अपराधियों के बीच संघर्ष भी हुआ रहता तो चिह्न बना रहता लेकिन वैसा कुछ नहीं है। पुलिस ने जांच की तो कोई साबुत भी मौके से नहीं मिला है। इस मामले में सराय ओपी पुलिस परिजनों से पूछताछ के आधार के अलावा अन्य बिंदुओं पर भी जांच कर रही है।

