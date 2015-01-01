पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सुबह 9 बजे तक 60 मीटर ही रही दृश्यता, अभी और बढ़ेगा कोहरा, दिन में भी जलायी जा रही गाड़ी की लाइट

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोहरा बढ़ने से एनएच पर घटी गाड़ियों की स्पीड, दुर्घटना से बचने के लिए सतर्कता जरूरी

कोहरा बढ़ने से शहर में घट रही है गाड़ियों की स्पीड और दुर्घटना से बचने के लिए सतर्कता भी जरूरी है। मौसम विभाग की माने तो अभी ठंड का असर काफी बढ़ेगा। ठंड धीरे-धीरे अपना असर दिखाने लगा है। ठंड के बढ़ते प्रभाव का असर शुक्रवार को शहरी इलाकों में देखने को मिला। जहां सुबह में कोहरा छाया रहा। सुबह 9 बजे तक 60 मीटर ही दृश्यता रही। कोहरे के बीच कुछ दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो अभी ठंड का असर काफी बढ़ेगा। वहीं दिसंबर माह के अंत तक कोहरा और घना होगा। उस समय तक पूरे इलाकों में भी कोहरा का असर व्यापक स्तर पर दिखने लगेगा। कोहरे के प्रभाव से रात के दो बजे के बाद से सुबह 8 से 9 बजे तक एनएच व फोरलेन की सड़कों पर घना कोहरा मिल रहा है। इससे बड़ी-छोटी गाड़ियों के परिचालन में भी समस्या आ रही है। ट्रैफिक नहीं होने के बावजूद गाड़ियों की स्पीड 5-10 किलोमीटर की ही स्पीड में चल रह रही है। वहीं ज्यादा घना कोहरे के कारण दुर्घटना होने की भी आशंका जताई जा रही है। इसलिए फॉग लाइट, लाइटिंग टेप व इंडिकेटर आदि के प्रयोग को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। इससे कुहासा के समय में आमतौर पर बढ़ने वाली दुर्घटना की दर पर रोक लगाई जा सके।

एक सप्ताह में 3.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरा न्यूनतम पारा
एक सप्ताह में न्यूनतम तापमान 7.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिरा है। जहां शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। इससे ठंड का असर रात में ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान गुरुवार को को 27.7 था जो 3.2 डिग्री घटकर 24.5 रह गया।

