विधानसभा चुनाव:111 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करने के लिए कल 3571 बूथों पर होगा मतदान

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 5:30 बजे होगा मॉकपोल, 2576 संवेदनशील केंद्रों पर रखी जा रही नजर

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के तहत जिले के आठों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में तीन नवंबर को मतदान होगा। मतदान के दिन सुबह 5.30 बजे मॉकपोल की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। दो से अधिक प्रत्याशियों के पोलिंग एजेंट नहीं रहने पर 15 मिनट तक इंतजार किया जाएगा। अगर नहीं आते हैं तो प्रक्रिया को पूरा कराते हुए सात बजे मतदान शुरू करा दिया जाएगा। समाहरणालय स्थित सभाकक्ष में आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनाव का मतदान शांतिपूर्ण, निष्पक्ष व भयमुक्त माहौल में संपन्न होगा। जिले में कुल संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या 2576, सामान्य मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या 995 है।

उन्होंने कहा कि गश्ती दल सह ईवीएम संग्रह दल की संख्या 954, जोनल दंडाधिकारी 316, सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी 41, क्विक रिस्पांस टीम 27 लगाए गए हैं। बताया कि केवल महिलाओं द्वारा 50 मतदान केंद्रों का संचालन किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर भी तैयारियों को पूरा कर लिया गया है। इसबार चुनाव में 4487 बैलेट यूनिट, 3571 कंट्रोल यूनिट, वीवीपैट 3571 प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा इनसभी को सुरक्षित भी रखा गया है। करीब 437 मतदान केंद्रों से वेब कास्टिंग होगा। पूरे जिले में 518 माइक्रो ऑब्जर्बर को लगाया गया है।

बायोमेडिकल कचरा उठाने के लिए 316 टीम
कोविड-19 के दौरान सुरक्षित चुनाव कराने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन काफी सतर्क नजर आ रहा है। सभी मतदानकर्मियों व मतदाताओं को मास्क लगाने, साबुन से हाथ धोने व शारीरि दूरी के नियमों का पालन करते हुए चुनाव में हिस्सा लेने की अपील जिलाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने की है। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर संक्रमण से बचाव के मद्देनजर सैनेटाइजर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा और प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मियों के द्वारा थर्मलस्क्रीनिंग से तापमान की जांच होगी।

बायोमेडिकल कचरे के लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर अलग-अलग डस्टबिन रखा जाएगा। बायोमेडिकल कचरे को मतदान केंद्रों से उठाने के लिए 316 टीम बनाई गई है जो मतदान के बाद रात्रि तक सभी पीएचसी मुख्यालय में लाकर इकट्‌ठा करेगी। इसमें कृषि सलहकार व मजदूरों को लगाया गया है ताकि मतदान केंद्रों पर जमा होने वाले मेडिकल कचरों के सुरक्षित निस्तारण किया जा सके। डीएम ने कहा कि इसकी निगरानी पीएचसी के माध्यम से की जाएगी।

कोरोना से बचने को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी जरूरी
विधानसभा चुनाव में सभी आठों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 3571 मतदान केंद्रों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती रहेगी। डीएम ने कहा कि सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराये जाने को लेकर पर्याप्त संख्या में अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गई है। बलों के कार्यों पर लोगों को भरोसा होता है। इनके रहते किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी नहीं हो सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के 3571 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान होना है। इसको लेकर कुल 1580 भवनों में मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

सभी भवनों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गयी है। उनकी मौजूदगी में मतदान का कार्य स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष और पारदर्शी तरीके से कराया जाएगा। कहा कि मतदान केंद्र के पल-पल की स्थिति पर नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो और मतदाता बनाए गए मार्का के अंदर ही लाइन में लगें इसके लिए अतिरिक्त होमगार्ड के जवान की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

320 मतदान केंद्रों पर दिव्यांगजनों की संख्या अधिक

विधानसभा चुनाव में 320 ऐसे मतदान केंद्रों को चिन्हित किया गया है जहां पर दिव्यांगजन मतदाताओं की संख्या अधिक है। इसको देखते हुए इन सभी केंद्रों पर व्हीलचेयर की व्यवस्था की गई है ताकि इनको मतदान करने में परेशानी नहीं हो सके। डीएम ने बताया कि ऐसे मतदाताओं की संख्या 14 हजार 693 है। इसमें सीवान विधानसभा में 1904, जीरादेई 1604, दरौली 2171, रघुनाथपुर 2177, दरौंदा 1785, बड़हरिया 1845, गोरेयाकोठी 1515 और महाराजगंज 1692 मतदाताओं की संख्या है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मूलभूत सुविधाए उपलब्ध है और सेनेटाइजेशन का कार्य भी अंतिम चरण में है।

