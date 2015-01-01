पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर मतदाता सूची का वार्डवार विखंडन शुरू

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले के 293 पंचायतों में होगा चुनाव- जिले में हो सकता नौ चरण में पंचायत चुनाव, जिला प्रशासन कर रहा है विचार
  • चुनाव के लिए नौ चरणों में प्रस्ताव पर विचार
  • निर्वाचन आयोग के सचिव ने डीएम को निर्देश दिया है

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग नए वर्ष में होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुट गया है। पंचायत चुनाव के लिए ग्राम पंचायत के वार्डवार मतदाता सूची का विखंडन शुरू किया गया है। यह कार्य 28 दिसंबर तक समाप्त कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद डाटाबेस की तैयारी एवं प्रारूप मतदाता सूची सॉफ्ट प्रति में 29 दिसंबर से 12 जनवरी 2021 तक किया जाएगा।इसके बाद अन्य प्रक्रिया को पूरा करते हुए मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 19 फरवरी 2021 को होगा। मतदाता सूची पंचायत मुख्यालय एवं प्रखंड कार्यालय, पंचायत समिति प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए प्रखंड कार्यालय तथा जिला परिषद प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए प्रखंड कार्यालय एवं जिला दंडाधिकारी कार्यालय में सूची प्रकाशित होगी। इधर जिला प्रशासन पंचायत चुनाव कराने के लिए नौ चरणों में प्रस्ताव तैयार करने पर विचार कर रहा है। प्रस्ताव तैयार होने के बाद ही सबकुछ जानकारी मिल पाएगी। उसके बाद आयोग को रिपोर्ट भेजी जाएगी। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के सचिव योगेंद्र राम ने डीएम को भेजे पत्र में निर्देश दिया है कि बिहार पंचायत निर्वाचन नियमावली 2006 के नियम 19 के तहत राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशन, नियंत्रण व पर्यवेक्षण में जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पंचायत को पंचायत निकायों के निर्वाचन के निमित्त मतदाता सूची की तैयारी का दायित्व सौंपा है। बिहार पंचायत राज अधिनियम 2006 की धारा 126 में प्रावधान है कि राज्य विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में उसमें लागू निर्वाचक सूची या सूचियों का उतना भाग जो किसी ग्राम पंचायत के प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से संबंधित है। उसमें जिन व्यक्तियों के नाम अंकित है वे सभी व्यक्ति पंचायत निर्वाचन के मतदाता होंगे।

चुनाव को लेकर प्रेक्षकों की होगी प्रतिनियुक्ति
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा भेजे गए पत्र में डीएम को निर्देश दिया गया है कि प्रत्येक प्रखंड में मतदाता सूची तैयारी के नियमित मॉनिटरिंग के लिए जिलास्तर से एक उप समाहर्ता स्तर के अधिकारी को प्रेक्षक नियुक्त करेंगे। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी व प्राधिकृत पदाधिकारी द्वारा पंचायत निर्वाचक 2021 के लिए प्रपत्र क के निर्माण के साथ-साथ आपत्तियों का निष्पादन व समीक्षा की जाएगी। इसका प्रतिवेदन इन अधिकारियों को डीएम को सौंपनी है। वहीं प्रेक्षक द्वारा मतदाता सूची तैयार करने में कोताही करने वालों के संबंध में भी डीएम को सूचना देंगे। इधर पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारियों केा लेकर ग्रामीण इलाकों में सरगर्मी बढ़ने लगी है। विभिन्न पदों पर खड़ा होने के इच्छुक संभावित प्रत्याशी अभी से ही संपर्क साधने में जुटे हुए है।

मतदाता सूची को लेकर कार्यक्रम जारी
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतदाता सूची को लेकर कार्यक्रम निर्धारित कर दिया है। इसके अनुसार ही कार्य होंगे। पहले चरण में विखंडन का कार्य शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत प्रारूप मतदाता सूची का मुद्रण 13 से 18 जनवरी तक किया जाएगा। मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 19 जनवरी को किया जाएगा। प्रारूप प्रकाशन की अवधि 19 जनवरी से एक फरवरी तक की होगी। वहीं मतदाता सूची को लेकर प्राप्त दावा एवं आपत्ति का निराकरण 20 जनवरी से आगामी आठ फरवरी तक होगा। मतदाता सूची में नए प्रविष्टियों पर आयोग का अनुमोदन 14 फरवरी तक होगा। वहीं मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 19 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। मालूम हो कि जिले में 293 पंचायतों के लिए चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है।

