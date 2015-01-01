पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:महादेवा में नाली से नहीं निकलता पानी, सड़क भी कच्ची, हर तरफ फैली है गंदगी

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
महादेवा में इसी सड़क से आना-जाना करते हैं मोहल्ले के लोग।
  • मोहल्ले में रहनेवाले लोगों की फरियाद न तो अधिकारी सुनते हैं और न ही जनप्रतिनिधि
  • नियमित सफाई नहीं हाेने से बजबजा रहे हैं नाले, सड़कें भी टूटी-फूटी

कई दशकों से परेशानी झेलते आ रहे हैं नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के महदेवा वार्डवासी। समुचित साफ-सफाई नहीं कराये जाने के कारण लोगों का सड़ांध के कारण यहां से गुजरना कठिन हो रहा है। समस्या अगर किसी एक व्यक्ति का हो तो स्थानीय स्तर पर उसे सुलझाया जा सकता है। लेकिन समस्या जब सामूहिक बन जाये तब लोगों में आक्रोश पनपना लाजिमी है। कुछ ऐसा ही मामला कई दशकों से झेलते आ रहे नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के महादेव मुहल्ले की है। नाले में कचरे का जमाव रहने से इन दिनों स्थानीय लोगों को मच्छरों के प्रकोप से भी जूझने की विवशता बनी हुई। साफ- सफाई को लेकर कई बार स्थानीय जन प्रतिनिधि व विभाग से अनुरोध किया गया। लेकिन विभाग द्वारा किसी प्रकार का पहल नहीं किया गया है।
साकार नहीं हुआ शहर को हाईटेक बनाने का सपना
सरकार द्वारा शहर सहित आस पड़ोस के क्षेत्रों को हाइटेक कराये जाने की कवायद जारी है। कई योजनाओं को संचालित कर चकाचक सड़कें, बिजली का उत्तम प्रबंध, गुणवत्ता पूर्ण शिक्षा, पार्क सहित अन्य सुविधाओं से लैस कर सूरत व सीरत बदलने का कार्य जारी है। लेकिन जिला मुख्यालय का बीस हजार के लगभग आबादी वाले सबसे पुराना मुहल्ला अब तक उपेक्षा का दंश झेलने को विवश हो रहे हैं। ऐसी बात नहीं है कि जिला प्रशासन के पास राशि की कमी हो रही है। लेकिन जब तक सरकारी महकमा का नजरिया व सकारात्मक सोच प्रदर्शित नहीं होगा। तब तक जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का प्रतिफल लोगों को नहीं मिल सकेगा। कई दशक पूर्व सड़क के किनारे बनाये गये नाले की पानी का बहाव खुली चाप व चाचर भूमि में होता था। जगह- जगह घर बनने के साथ ही पानी की निकासी अवरुद्ध हो चुका है। जल की निकासी नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को गंदगी व सड़ांध का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
अब तक नहीं बनी सड़क
मुख्यमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत सभी सड़के बनाई जा रही थी। लेकिन शहर के आस पास वाला इलाका अब तक इस योजना से दूर है। शहर से सटे चकिया गांव है। जो विगत कई वर्षों से कच्चे सड़क से ही आवजाही होता है। बरसात के दिनों में सड़क पर पानी लग जाता है। गांव का मुख्य सड़क हो या गली सभी जगहों का वही हाल है।

मुख्य सड़क पर ही लगा रहता है कचरे अंबार
महादेवा लगभग बीस हज़ार के आस पास की आबादी वाला इलाका है। शहर का चर्चित मुहल्ला है। मुहल्ले में प्रवेश करते ही सड़क के दोनों तरफ कूड़ो का अंबार लगा हुआ है। चारो तरफ मखी, मच्छर अपना डेरा बनाए हुए हैं। कोरोना काल मे भी ना तो साफ-सफाई हुई है और ना ही कभी छिड़काव हुआ है। मुख्य सड़क के किनारे बनाए गए नालियों पर ढक्कन भी नहीं है। इसके कारण सड़ांध से यहां के लोगों का रहना मुश्किल हो गया है।

शहर का सबसे पुराना मुहल्ला महादेवा है। जन संख्या में वृद्धि व सीमांकन लगातर बढ़ता गया। लेकिन क्षेत्र का समुचित विकास हो इसके लिए जनसंख्या व सरकारी मानदंड अनुरूप नही किया गया।
गिरिश कुमार सिंह, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।

काफी समय गुजर जाने के बाद भी इस समस्या से निजात नहीं मिल पाया है। समस्या से निजात दिलाये जाने को लेकर स्थानीय विधायक भी अपने तरीके से कार्य करवा सकते हैं।जिला प्रशासन भी वयोजना के माध्यम से भी कार्य को पूर्ण कर सकता है।
विकास यादव, स्थानीय निवासी।

सड़क किनारे खुले नाले की कई महीनों से साफ-सफाई नहीं करायी गयी है। इसके चलते संध्या होते ही लोगों को मच्छरों के प्रकोप का सामना करना पड़ता है। लंबे समय से यह नाला ऐसा ही है। नियमित कचरे का उठाव भी नहीं होता है।
मोनू कुमार, स्थानीय निवासी।

सदर प्रखंड के कई पंचायतों को यह सड़क जोड़ती है। साथ ही इस सड़क के किनारे निजी कोचिंग, मंदिर, विद्यालय सहित अन्य दुकाने भी संचालित है। जिस कारण दैनिकी सैकड़ों वाहन व राहगीरों का आवाजाही लगा रहता है।
निशु, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।

