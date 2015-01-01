पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:कोरोना से संक्रमित महिला की पटना में इलाज के दौरान मौत

सीवान12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो दिन में हुई जांच में एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं मिला संक्रमित

जिले में पिछले 2 दिनों में रैपिड एंटीजन किट से करीब 5447 सैंपल की जांच में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिला है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ पटना एम्स में इलाज के दौरान गुरुवार को सीवान की एक 46 वर्षीय महिला संगीता देवी की मौत हो गई। कोरोना से संक्रमित होने पर उसे इलाज के लिए एम्स में भर्ती किया गया था। इसके साथ ही जिले में मृतकों की संख्या 30 हो गई है। हालांकि 30 वां मौत 18 दिन बाद हुई है। शुक्रवार को 3379 तथा शनिवार को 2168 सैंपल की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से की गई। पटना से आईआरटी पीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिला है। शुक्रवार को 3379 व्यक्तियों की जांच गए रैपिड एंटीजन किट से की गई। जांच के दौरान कोई व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिला।

इस दौरान 107 व्यक्तियों का सैंपल ट्रू नेट एवं 293 व्यक्तियों का सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए गया। शनिवार को 2168 सैंपल की जांच रिपीट एंटीजन किट से गई। जांच में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिला। इस दौरान ट्रू नेट जांच के लिए 64 तथा आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 157 सैंपल लिए गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 300 तथा ट्रूनेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। जिले में अब तक 3 लाख 78 हजार 462 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इसमें 4280 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें