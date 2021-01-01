पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:महिला ने दुष्कर्म की कोशिश कर रहे युवक के गले में दुपट्‌‌टा लपेट मार डाला, गिरफ्तार

तरवारा/सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद महिलाा पहुंची थाने। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटना के बाद महिलाा पहुंची थाने।
  • जीबीनगर के गरीबगंज गांव की घटना, घर में सो रही थी विवाहिता तभी युवक घुस गया
  • महिला तीन दिन पहले ही अपने बच्चों को देखने के लिए गुवाहाटी से सीवान आयी थी

जीबीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के गरीबगंज गांव में गुरुवार की रात्रि विवाहिता ने घर के अन्दर घुसकर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश कर रहे एक युवक को दुपट्टा से गला घोंट कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। मृत युवक की पहचान पचरुखी थाना क्षेत्र के बर्तवलिया गांव निवासी नबीजान मियां के 22 वर्षीय पुत्र रमजान मियां के रूप में की गई है। हत्यारोपी महिला गरीबगंज निवासी कलामुद्दीन मियां की 38 वर्षीय पत्नी खोदैजा बेगम बतायी जा रही है।
हत्या के बाद महिला ने किया आत्मसमर्पण
चर्चाओं की माने तो हत्या के बाद महिला ने घटना की जानकारी अपने मोबाइल फोन से अपने पति को दी। जिसके बाद पति पत्नी ने किसी गाड़ी वालों से पत्नी को थाने में ले जाकर सूचना देने की बात कही। बताते हैं कि जब कोई तैयार नहीं हुआ तो आरोपी महिला खुद थाने पहुंच गई और आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि खोदैजा बेगम को दो पुत्र है, बड़ा पुत्र 12 वर्षीय अरमान व 10 वर्षीय इरफान है पति अभी असम के गुवहाटी में मजदूरी करता है। वह दो-तीन दिन पूर्व अपने बच्चों को देखने के लिए गुवाहाटी से सीवान आयी थी। पुलिस ने महिला के घर से युवक के शव को बरामद कर लिया आैर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद उसे मृतक के परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

मृतक के पिता ने महिला पर घर बुलाकर हत्या करने लगाया आरोप
हत्या के इस मामले में बर्तवलिया गांव निवासी नबीजान मियां ने हत्याभियुक्त महिला पर फोन कर के घर से बुलाने व घर में हत्या कर देने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता से प्राप्त आवेदन के मामले में जांच प्रारंभ कर दी है।

मृत युवक के साथ महिला का था पहले से संबंध
मृत युवक के पिता की माने तो हत्यारोपी महिला का युवक के साथ पहले से ही संबंध था। बताते है कि वह दो बार युवक के साथ घर से फरार भी हो चुकी थी। बाद में ग्रामीणों द्वारा पंचायती के बाद महिला को उसके पति ने घर में रखना स्वीकार किया था। इस विवाद के बाद से महिला अपने पति के साथ गुवाहाटी में ही रहती थी, बीते दो दिन पूर्व वह अपने बच्चों को देखने सुनने के लिए गांव अकेले आयी थी।

हत्या की सूचना पर गांव में पहुंची पुलिस
हत्या की सूचना मिलते ही जीवी नगर थाना इंस्पेक्टर प्रमोद कुमार सिंह दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। वहीं पुलिस मृतक की प्रेमिका खोदैजा बेगम को हिरासत में लेकर पूछ ताछ करने में जुट गई है।

जांच के बाद होगी कार्रवाई
हत्या मामले में मिले तहरीर के आधार पर जांच चल रही है। मामले दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू होगी। इसको लेकर जीबी नगर इंस्पेक्टर को निर्देश जारी कर दिया गया है। अभी इस मामले में कुछ भी कहना जल्दीबाजी होगी। पूरे मामले की जांच होने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है। आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है।
अभिनव कुमार, पुलिस अधीक्षक, सीवान

रमजान मियां की महिला के घर के सामने थी सैलून की दुकान
पचरुखी थाना के बर्तवलिया गांव निवासी मृतक रमजान मिया सहलौर बाजार स्थित हत्यारोपी महिला के घर के सामने सैलून की दुकान चलाता था। सैलून की दुकान चलाने के दौरान दोनों में संबंध कायम हो गया था। संबंध जब परवान चढ़ा तो दोनों एक साथ जीने मरने की कसम खाते हुए घर से दो बार भाग गए थे। जिसको लेकर दो बार गांव में पंचायती भी हो चुकी थी।
पति से बोल कर आई थी कि मैं जा रही हूं, उसकी हत्या करने
ग्रामीणों की माने तो मृतक की पत्नी खुदाया बेगम अपने पति से बोल कर आई थी कि मैं जा रही हूं और उसकी हत्या करने के बाद ही वापस आउंगी। चर्चाओं की माने तो पति पत्नी दोनों की साजिश के तहत महिला 2 दिन पहले बाहर से अपने घर आई थी और सोची समझी साजिश के तहत हत्या की घटना को अंजाम दे दिया। इस संदर्भ में थानाध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक और खोदैजा के बीच बर्षों से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था प्रेम प्रसंग में ही हत्या की गई है। शव पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद से परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है।

