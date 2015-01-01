पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:लकड़ी नबीगंज में दाे पक्षों में मारपीट, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

लकड़ी नबीगंज39 मिनट पहले
ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के मदारपुर गांव निवासी लक्ष्मण मांझी की पत्नी चिंता देवी ने अपने मिठाई के दुकान का सामान नुकसान करने और उनके साथ मारपीट करने के मामले में कैलाश मांझी समेत पांच लोगों को नामजद आरोपी बनाते हुए प्राथमिकी कांड संख्या 456/ 20 से दर्ज कराई है लकड़ी नबीगंज ओपी पुलिस उक्त घटनाक्रम मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद कानूनी कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है वहीं दूसरी तरफ मदारपुर गांव निवासी कैलाश माझी की पत्नी ऐतवारो देवी ने लकड़ी नबीगंज ओपी थाने में अपने गांव के ही पाटीदार जितेंद्र मांझी, धर्मेंद्र माझी, लक्ष्मण माझी, सत्येंद्र मांझी को नामजद आरोपी बनाते हुए जमीनी विवाद मामले में मारपीट करने के आरोप में प्राथमिकी कांड संख्या 457/20 दर्ज कराई है।

