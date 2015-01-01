पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि संवर्द्धन:पारंपरिक खेती से अलग हट किसान ने की पपीते की खेती

संझौली3 घंटे पहले
  • विभाग द्वारा जिले में 10 हेक्टेयर भूमि में इस बार पपीता का खेती किए जाने की तैयारी हो रही

प्रखण्ड के चांदी इंग्लिश पंचायत के तिलई ग्राम के राजू कुमार ने पारंपरिक खेती धान और गेहूं को छोड़ कुछ अलग करने की चाहत में लगभग एक एकड़ में पपीता की खेती शुरू की। उद्यान पदाधिकारी और कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र की देख रेख में पौधा रोपण किया गया। अब पपीते की फसल से पहली बार फल निकल रहा है। प्रखण्ड उद्यान पदाधिकारी सुनील मिश्रा ने बताया एक एकड़ पपीता की खेती से सालाना पांच से छह लाख की आमदनी होगी। अभय कुमार मंडल जिला उद्यान पदाधिकारी और अभांशु जैन संयुक्त सचिव ने पपीता की फसल का आकर जायजा लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार जानकारी का अभाव और ज्यादा बारिश से कुछ फसल नुकसान हुआ है। जो की अगली बार में और भी फल अच्छी लगेगा, जिससे आमदनी में और वृद्धि होगी।

25 हजार पौधे लगाने के लक्ष्य पर काम कर रहा उद्यान विभाग
जिसके तहत 50 प्रतिशत सब्सिडी के साथ किसानों को पपीते के पौधे उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। फिलहाल जिले में 25 हज़ार नए पौधे लगवाने के लक्ष्य पर उद्यान विभाग काम कर रही है। 90 हजार रुपये प्रति हेक्टेयर के लागत में 45 हज़ार की सब्सिडी दी जा रही है। उद्यान विभाग किसानों के खेत तक पपीता के पौधे पहुंचा रही है। वही उसके रख-रखाव को लेकर भी किसानों को सहायता उपलब्ध करा रही है। उद्यान विभाग के सहायक निदेशक सह जिला उद्यान पदाधिकारी अभय कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि इसके लिए किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।वही राजू कुमार ने बताया की पहली बार में जनकारी का अभाव और मौसम की मार से थोड़ा बहुत फसल का नुकसान हुआ है, लेकिन फल अच्छी लगी है। 750 ग्राम फल का वजन पहुंच गया है। पहले तो झिझक रहे हैं, लेकिन फल निकलने के बाद खुशी महसूस हो रही है।

