चोरी:सिताबगंज में बंद घर से ताला तोड़ सामान चोरी

सोनपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिवार के सभी सदस्य घर बंदकर दिल्ली गए हैं

सोनपुर प्रखंड के नयागांव थाना क्ष्रेत्र अंतर्गत सिताबगंज बाजार के समीप भीषण चोरी की घटना हुई। इस दौरान चोरों ने घर का मुख्य दरवाजा सहित अंदर लगे ग्रिल का तोड़ कर अंदर प्रवेश करते हुए तीन कमरों के भी ताले तोड़ दिए। घर में रखे कई अटैची, अलमीरा आदि को भी तोड़ते हुए उसमें रखे कीमती सामान गायब कर दिए। पड़ोसियों ने जब इसकी सूचना पुलिस को तब मौके पर एसडीपीओ अंजनी कुमार तथा नयागांव थानाध्यक्ष अरविन्द कुमार सदल बल पहुंच गए। यह घटना सिताबगंज के रामचंद्र राय के घर में घटित हुई।

घर के सभी सदस्य दिल्ली गए हुए थे। इस संबंध में नयागांव थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार को उक्त परिवार के सदस्य के दिल्ली से आने के बाद ही यह पता चल पाएगा कि उक्त बन्द घर से कौन कौन चोरी के सामान गायब किया और उसके मूल्य क्या था। उनके पड़ोसियों के भी यह कहना था कि घर के किसी सदस्य के नहीं रहने से चोरों ने अपने मनानुसार घर के सामान को उठा ले गए। वहां के लोगों ने बताया कि एक हफ्ते के भीतर इस क्षेत्र में चोरी की लगभग चार घटनाये घटित हो चुकी हैं। इसे लेकर लोग पुलिस गश्ती पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं।

