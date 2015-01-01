पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकी:दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट व फायरिंग में दोनों पक्षों ने दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी

सोनपुरएक घंटा पहले
सोनपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पहलेजा शाहपुर दियारा में सोमवार की रात हुई दो पक्षों में मारपीट तथा फायरिंग के मामले में दोनों पक्षों की ओर से प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। इस बाबत थानाध्यक्ष अकील अहमद ने बताया कि एक पक्ष के घायल राकेश कुमार रजक तथा दूसरी ओर से मुकेश कुमार गुप्ता ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। इन्वेस्टमेंट पैसे को लेकर हुई इस मारपीट और पथराव में फायरिंग की भी घटना हुई थी। मालूम हो कि स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लेने के लिए पहुंची पुलिस भी पथराव का शिकार हुई जिसमें तीन चार जवान घायल हो गया था।

थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि उक्त घायल जवान के बयान पर भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। पहलेजा शाहपुर दियारा में सोमवार की शाम दो पक्षों में मारपीट हुई इस दौरान एक दर्जन से अधिक राउंड हवाई फायरिंग भी किया गया था। वहां एक पक्ष ने किसी नन बैंकिंग संस्था में वहां के मुकेश गुप्ता से पैसा कुछ दिन पहले जमा करवाया था।।उसी रुपये के निकासी में हो रहे विलम्ब को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हुई।।इस दौरान ईंट पत्थर के अलावा फायरिंग भी की नई। हालांकि, इस फायरिंग में किसी के घायल अथवा हताहत की सूचना नहीं है। फायरिंग होते ही वहां भगदड़ मच गया। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस भी थोड़ी देर बाद मौके पर पहुंच गई।

राघाेपुर में छेड़खानी को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट
राघोपुर थाना के फतेहपुर खुदग़ास टोला में सोमवार की रात शौच करने जाने के दौरान रास्ते में घेर कर छेड़खानी करने के मामले को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट हुई। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों द्वारा राघोपुर थाना में एक दूसरे के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। खुदग़ास टोला के गांव के ही एक महिला शौच के लिए खेत में जा रही थी। इसी दौरान पड़ोस के ही पूर्व मुखिया रामसागर भगत के बेटे किशुनदायल भगत उससे छेड़खानी करने लगा। जिस पर महिला जोर जोर से चिल्ला कर विरोध की व घरवालों को जानकारी दी। जिस पर उलाहना देने के दौरान किशुनदायल भगत ने उसके परिजनाें से मारपीट की। वहीं किशुनदायल भगत ने शौच जाने के क्रम में मारपीट करने एवं गड़ासा से सिर पर वार करने का आरोप लगाते हुए छह लोगों पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है।

