दुर्घटना:डॉक्टर से दिखाने जा रहे बुलेटसवार दंपती को बस ने मारी ठोकर, महिला की हुई मौत

सोनपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एनएच-19 के बस्ती जलाल के निकट अनियंत्रित बस से हुआ हादसा, चालक मौके से भागा

सोनपुर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के बस्ती जलाल गांव के निकट एक बस ने बुलेट में ठोकर मार दी। इस घटना में बुलेट सवार सेना के जवान दुर्गेश कुमार चौरसिया की पत्नी मुन्नी देवी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि दुर्गेश एवं उसका दो वर्षीय पुत्र शुभांश गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद मौके पर चीख पुकार मच गई। घटना के देख जब तक स्थानीय लोग मौके पर पहुंचते उसके पहले ही चालक बस छोड़कर फरार हो गया। मृतिका मुन्नी देवी का मायका सोनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चौसिया गांव में है। मुन्नी देवी चौसिया गांव निवासी योगेंद्र भगत की पुत्री थी। उसकी शादी वर्ष 2018 में डोरीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के डुमरी अड्डा निवासी सेना के जवान दुर्गेश कुमार के साथ हुई थी। दुर्गेश फिलहाल असम में पोस्टेड हैं।

घटना की सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस
घटना की सूचना पाते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची एवं मृतका के शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। घटना के बाद मौके पर जुटी भीड़ ने कुछ देर के लिए एनएच-19 को जाम कर दिया। मौके पर पहुंची दिघवारा थाना की पुलिस ने आक्रोशित लोगों को शांत कराकर स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लिया। इस मामले में मृतिका की सास इंदु देवी के बयान पर दिघवारा थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है।

छपरा सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया : थानाध्यक्ष
इस संबंध में दिघवारा थानाध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि मृतका के शव का छपरा सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। मृतिका के भाई अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि उसकी बहन मुन्नी देवी अपने पति दुर्गेश कुमार चौरसिया के साथ बुलेट से हाजीपुर डॉक्टर से दिखाने जा रही थी। हाजीपुर से लौटने के दौरान दोनों को चौसिया गांव भी जाना था। लेकिन बस्ती जलाल गांव के एक अनियंत्रित बस ओवरटेक करने चक्कर में बुलेट सवार दंपत्ति को रौंद दिया। इस घटना में मुन्नी देवी की मौके पर ही ही मौत हो गई। जबकि दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल उसके पति दुर्गेश एवं उसके दो वर्षीय पुत्र का दिघवारा पीएचसी में प्राथमिक इलाज करने के बाद डॉक्टर ने दोनों की हालत नाजुक देखते हुए पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया। घटना के बाद से मृतिका के मायका एवं ससुराल में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।

