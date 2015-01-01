पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पकड़ में आया मगरमच्छ:वन विभाग की कोशिशों के बाद भी नहीं पकड़ में आया मगरमच्छ

सोनपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • विशालकाय मगरमच्छ ने पकड़े जाने वाले जाल को भी काटा

सोनपुर के बैजलपुर स्थित पोखरा में सोमवार को पूरे दिन वन विभाग के प्रयास के बाद भी देखा गया मगरमच्छ नहीं पकड़ा जा सका। सोमवार की सुबह फेंकें गए जाल को काट कर मगरमच्छ निकल भागा। फिर वन विभाग द्वारा दूसरा बड़ा जाल मंगाया गया। उक्त मगरमच्छ के नहीं पकड़े जाने से वहां आसपास के लोगों में भय बना हुआ है। उक्त पोखर की तरफ कोई भी किसान अपने माल मवेशी को नहीं जाने दे रहा है। उक्त पोखर में पहले से रह रहे मगरमच्छ को लोगों ने शनिवार को देखा था तत्पश्चात इसकी सूचना अंचलाधिकारी तथा वन विभाग को दी गयी थी। सोमवार को वन विभाग के कर्मी जाल लेकर पहुंचे एवं पोखर में कई बार जाल फेंका गया किन्तु मगरमच्छ पकड़ में नहीं आया। समझा जाता है कि पोखर में बनाये हुए खोह में वह दुबक गया।

वहां के लोगों को यह भी अनुमान है कि पास के ही गंडक नदी से यह घड़ियाल इस पोखर में आ गया। रविवार को पोखर में मछली मारने पहुंचे लोगों की नजर एक विशाल मगरमच्छ पर पड़ते ही वहां अफरातफरी मच गई थी। वन विभाग के कर्मियों की आने की सूचना पाकर निवर्तमान विधायक डॉ रामानुज प्रसाद, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि राजकुमार राय, तथा वार्ड पार्षद प्रकाश कुमार मिट्ठू भी पहुंच गए। घड़ियाल नहीं पकड़े जाने के उपरांत वन विभाग के कर्मी अभी गांव में ही कैम्प किये हुए है। इस संबंध में आरओएफ अजित सिंह ने बताया कि मगरमच्छ बहुत ही बड़ा एवं वजननुमा है।

