पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंदोलन:हरदिया चंवर से जलनिकासी के लिए किसानों ने एसडीओ को दी चेतावनी, सात दिनों में पानी नहीं निकला तो होगा आंदोलन

सोनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रबी फसलों की बुआई के समय निकट होने के बाद भी हरदिया चंवर के खेतों में जमे बाढ़ के पानी की निकासी नहीं होने से आक्रोशित गोपालपुर तथा चतुरपुर पंचायत के किसानों ने गुरुवार को प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। साथ ही करीब डेढ़ सौ किसानों के द्वारा हस्ताक्षरित एक आवेदन सोनपुर एसडीओ को देते हुए यहां के हालातों से उन्हें अवगत कराया।

किसानों का कहना है कि प्रशासन के कुछ अधिकारियों के मिलीभगत से मछली के कारोबारियों के कारण यह स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है। मछली के कारोबारी चाहते है कि पानी चंवर में लगा रहे और मछली का कारोबार चलता रहे। इसी को लेकर महदल्लीचक तथा अकिलपुर बरुआ के स्लूईस गेट को बारम्बार बन्द कर इन नहरों के माध्यम से हो रहे जल निकासी को बाधित किया जाता है।

वहीं कुछ किसानों ने बताया कि चंवर में कई स्थानों पर नरेगा योजना के तहत बनाये गए सड़कों में पुलिया अथवा होम पाइप नहीं होने से भी पानी निकासी में व्यवधान उत्पन्न हो रही है। सड़कों बनाये गए है। पिछले सप्ताह सोनपुर के महदल्लीचक स्थित नहर का स्लूईस गेट अचानक ज्यादा ऊपर उठा दिए जाने से पानी के तेज धार के दौरान वहां कटाव शुरू हो गया था इस कटाव से लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया था। उक्त कटाव में दोनों तरफ के बांध कट कर तेज धार में नहर के पानी के साथ गंगा में विलीन होने लगे थे। इस घटना से लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया और आनन फानन में इसकी सूचना एसडीओ तथा अंचलाधिकारी को दिया गया।

तत्पश्चात मौके पर पहुंची विभागीय टीम ने स्लूईस गेट को बंद किया। गेट बंद किये जाने से दूसरी ओर हरदिया चंवर के किसानों में खलबली मच गई। वहां के किसान इस बात से परेशान हो उठे कि गेट बंद होने के बाद हरदिया चंवर में बाढ़ के पानी से भीषण जलजमाव जस का तस बना रहेगा। जिससे इस चंवर में सिर्फ रबी फसलों की बुआई करने वाले सैकड़ों किसान इस बार गेहूं समेत अन्य रबी फसलों की बुआई निर्धारित समय पर नहीं कर सकेंगे। गत वर्ष भी ऐसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई थी।

इससे सैकड़ों किसानों के सामने भुखमरी तथा आर्थिक संकट की समस्या सामने आएगी। हरदिया चंवर के खेतों से सोनपुर तथा दरियापुर प्रखण्ड के हजारों लोगों का जीवन यापन जुड़ा हुआ है। वर्ष में एक फसल उगाने को मजबूर किसान जलजमाव की समस्या के कारण अब एक फसल भी नहीं लगा पा रहे है।

इस मुद्दे को लेकर किसानों ने वहां व्यवस्था के प्रति प्रदर्शन किए तथा नारे भी लगाए गए थे। इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर बाढ़ नियंत्रण एवं जल निस्सरण विभाग के एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि पूरे जिले में पानी का लेवल संतुलन में नहीं रहने से यह स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि महदल्लीचक गेट को कम कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें