हमारे नेता:विधायक डॉ. रामानुज प्रसाद में कहा- जनता के विश्वास पर खरा उतरूंगा

सोनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सोनपुर विधानसभा से सबसे अधिक बार चुनाव जीतने का रिकॉर्ड किया कायम

जीत के बाद राजद खेमे में जश्न का माहौल है। नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉ. रामानुज प्रसाद के सोनपुर आवास पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं व समर्थकों के साथ साथ उन्हें बधाई देने वाले ऐसे लोग पहुंच रहे हैं, जिन्होंने उनके खिलाफ वोट मांगे। इसी क्रम में बुधवार को प्रेस प्रतिनिधियों से बातचीत करते हुए डॉ. प्रसाद ने बताया कि विधानसभा की जनता ने मेरे पर एक बार फिर जो भरोसा जताया है उन्हें निराश नहीं करूंगा। अब मेरे लिए पूरा सोनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र मेरे परिवार के समान है। जिन मतदाताओं ने मुझे वोट दिया उनका भी और जिन्होंने मेरे पक्ष में मतदान नहीं किया उन सभी लोगों को समान रूप से हम काम करेंगे। चाहे जैसी भी समस्या हो जो मेरे स्तर और मेरे अधिकार क्षेत्र से सुलझने लायक होगा उसे मैं बिना किसी भेदभाव के निपटाऊंगा।

उन्होंने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी लोगों से अपील की की उनका दरवाजा सभी के लिए खुला हुआ है। पढ़ाई, लिखाई, सिंचाई, चिकित्सा, विभिन्न सरकारी समस्या आदि के अलावा व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर भी वे सभी के मदद के लिए वे तत्पर रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां के विकास के मुद्दे को लेकर पहले से ही तत्पर रहे है। टोपोलैण्ड एवं हरिहर क्षेत्र सोनपुर मेला को बचाने की लड़ाई वे प्रमुखता से लड़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता की एक नाराजगी प्रकट करते हुए उनसे घूमते रहने एवं मिलने का अनुरोध किया है वे लगातार क्षेत्र भ्रमण कर लोगों से लगातार संपर्क में रह कर उनकी समस्याओं को निदान करेंगे।

सोनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में इस बार का चुनाव बहुत ही चुनौतीपूर्ण था
मालूम हो कि सोनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में इस बार का चुनाव बहुत ही चुनौतीपूर्ण था। इस कड़े मुकाबले में डॉ. प्रसाद ने विनय सिंह को 6686 मतों से शिकस्त देकर अपने सीट बरकरार रखा। डॉ. रामानुज प्रसाद चौथी बार चुनाव जीते है वे सोनपुर विधानसभा में सबसे अधिक बार चुनाव जितने के साथ अब लंबे समय तक विधायक रहने वालों में शुमार होंगे। इससे पहले रामजयपाल सिंह यादव, लालू प्रसाद यादव, राजकुमार राय दो-दो टर्म में दस दस वर्षों तक विधायक रहे है। सबसे रोचक तथ्य है कि भाजपा के उम्मीदवार विनय कुमार सिंह एवं रामानुज प्रसाद ने अपनी चुनावी राजनीति वर्ष 1995 से एक साथ शुरू की।

उस चुनाव में रामानुज प्रसाद निर्दलीय मैदान में उतरे थे और जनता का अच्छा समर्थन मिला था। वर्ष 2000 में एक बार फिर राजद से डॉ. रामानुज प्रसाद और बीजेपी के विनय सिंह में मुकाबला हुआ जिसमें विनय सिंह चुनाव जीतकर पहली बार विधायक बने। 2005 में फरवरी तथा अक्टूबर में दो बार हुए विधानसभा चुनाव भी इन्हीं दोनों के बीच हुआ दोनों बार डॉ. रामानुज चुनाव जीते। 2010 में राजद में उन्हें बेटिकट करते हुए राबड़ी देवी को टिकट दिया। तब बीजेपी के विनय सिंह में उन्हें बीस हजार से अधिक मतों से चुनाव हराया। 2015 में एक बार फिर दोनों आमने सामने हुए उस चुनाव में रामानुज ने विनय सिंह को 36 हजार से अधिक मतों से परास्त किया।

