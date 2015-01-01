पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:बेटी की परीक्षा दिलाने के लिए जा रहे दारोगा की सोनपुर में सड़क दुर्घटना में दर्दनाक मौत

सोनपुर2 घंटे पहले
सोनपुर थाने में पोस्टेड एक दारोगा की मौत शुक्रवार को पटना-औरंगाबाद एनएच 139 पर बिक्रम के गोराखरी पटना जिले के विक्रम थाने के गोरखड़ी मोड़ के पास भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में हो गया। वे रोहतास जिले के विक्रमगंज थाना क्षेत्र के सलेमपुर गांव के रहने वाले थे।

शुक्रवार की अलसुबह बोलेरो से अपनी बेटी को स्नातक की परीक्षा दिलाने घर से दानापुर पटना आ रहे थे। इसी बीच गोरखड़ी मोड़ के समीप घने कुहासे में एक ट्रक से भीषण टक्कर में दारोगा 51 वर्षीय नंद बिहारी सिंह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलते ही वहां पहुंची पुलिस ने इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

उनके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पीएमसीएच ले जाया गया। उनकी बेटी भी इस घटना में घायल हुई लेकिन प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद उसे अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई। उनके एक पुत्री और एक पुत्र बताए जाते है। इस घटना से सोनपुर थाना स्टाफ दुखी है।

एसडीपीओ अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि वे अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के दरियापुर के बाद सोनपुर थाना में जून से दारोगा के पद पर पदस्थापित थे और ड्यूटी के प्रति समर्पित थे। केसों के अनुसंधान व निष्पादन में उनका उत्कृष्ट रिकॉर्ड था। थानाध्यक्ष अकील अहमद ने बताया 6 दिसम्बर को ही वे बेटी की एग्जाम और भतीजे की शादी को लेकर छह दिन की छुट्टी लेकर घर गए थे। दूसरी ओर उनके भतीजा की शुक्रवार को ही शादी थी, इसी बीच दुखद खबर पहुंची।पुप

