निरीक्षण:बीईओ ने किया स्कूलों का किया निरीक्षण

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ3 घंटे पहले
सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी भगवान प्रसाद ने मंगलवार को क्षेत्र के अगरेड़कला पंचायत के आधे दर्जन विद्यालयों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। सभी विद्यालयों के एच एम को कई दिशा निर्देश दिया। बीइओ ने बताया कि मध्य विद्यालय अगरेड़कला में 11.30 बजे निरीक्षण में उक्त विद्यालय के सभी शिक्षक उपस्थित पाये गए। वही सभी विद्यालयों के प्रधानाध्यापक को सभी काम समय से करने के साथ ही कई अन्य दिशा निर्देश देने की बात बताई।

