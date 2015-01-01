पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन का एलान:धान की खरीद में धांधली के खिलाफ आंदोलन का एलान

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ3 घंटे पहले
बिहार राज्य किसान सभा किसानों का धान न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदने व खरीद मे धांधली के खिलाफ चरणबद्ध आंदोलन करेगा। उक्त आशय की जानकारी देते हुए, भाकपा के पूर्व प्रत्याशी सह पूर्व प्रमुख रघुनाथ सिंह बताया कि पांच दिसम्बर तक सरकारी माध्यमों से धान अधिप्राप्ति शुरु नहीं हुआ तो जन आंदोलन होगा। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि किसानों का धान न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद व खरीद में किसानों से अवैध वसूली व बेवजह क्रय केंद्रों पर किसानों को परेशान करने की अधिकारियों की प्रवृति के खिलाफ जन आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

15 दिसम्बर से 31 मार्च तक चार चरणों में आंदोलन चलेगा। जिसमें गांवों मे पदयात्रा, रथयात्रा, धरना व प्रदर्शन का कार्यक्रम होगा। 2022 तक किसानों की आमदनी दोगुनी करने का वादा केंद्र सरकार ने किया है। परंतु अभी तक बिहार में क्रय केंद्र नहीं खुला। किसान खाद बीज व शादी ब्याह जैसे जरूरी काम पूरा करने के लिए अपना धान औने-पौने दाम पर बेंच रहे हैंं। स्थानीय स्तर पर भी खरीददार नहीं मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में किसान महाजनों के चंगुल में भी फंस रहे हैं। जहां धान का पुरा दाम-ब्याज चुकाने में ही खत्म हो जाएगा। पूर्व प्रमुख ने कहा कि अधिकारियों को आंदोलन की सूचना दे दी गयी है।

