पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:चुनाव समाप्ति के बाद चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म

सूर्यपुरा/दावथएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिनारा विधान सभा क्षेत्र में 28 अक्टूबर को प्रथम चरण का मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद सूर्यपुरा व दावथ प्रखंड के सभी पार्टी कार्यालयों में जीत-हार का आकलन शुरु हो गया है। हफ्तों से वोट का जुगाड़ करने वाले रणनीतिकार एंव राजनीति के गणित गुरू अब डाले गये वोट के गुणा-गणित में लगे हैं। जोड़ घटाव के आधार पर चुनाव परिणाम का आंकलन करने वाले ज्ञाता चुनाव समाप्ति के बाद से ही अपने-अपने पार्टी कार्यालयों में माथा पच्ची करते दिखे। दूसरे दिन भी गुरुवार को भी वोटो के इसी जोड़ घटाव का आकलन कर पार्टियों के नेता जीत-हार का दावा कर रहे हैं। वही दूसरी तरफ चाय-पान की दुकानों पर पूर-जोर के लिए चर्चा जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें