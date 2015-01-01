पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौत:दावथ में सड़क दुर्घटना में किसान की हुई मौत

सूर्यपुरा/दावथएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जापुर होटल के समीप एनएच 120 पर अनियंत्रित बाइक सवार ने एक वृद्ध किसान को टक्कर मार दिया। आस पास के ग्रामीणों ने वृद्ध व्यक्ति को तत्काल इलाज के लिए दावथ निजी क्लिनिक में ले जा रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई। मृतक धान का बोझा खलिहान में रख कर वापस खेत में जा रहा था। तभी मलियाबाग की तरह से आ रहे अनियंत्रित बाइक ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया। मृतक किसान मिर्जापुर निवासी मुसाफिर सिंह उम्र 65 बताया जाता है। घटनास्थल के समीप खेत में काम कर रहे मृतक के पुत्र दयाशंकर सिंह, मनोज कुमार सिंह व ग्रामीण राजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक किसान मुसाफिर सिंह खलिहान में धान का बोझ रख कर वापस खेत में जा रहे थे।

तभी एनएच 120 पर दोनों तरफ कंटीली झाड़ियां होने के कारण दूर तक नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था। सड़क पार करने के क्रम में मलियाबाग की तरह से तेज गति से आ रहे एक अनियंत्रित बाइक युवक सवार ने जोरदार टक्कर मार कर भाग निकला। परिजनों व ग्रामीणों द्वारा तत्काल निजी क्लिनिक में ले जाया जा रहा था, तभी उनकी मौत हो गई। सीओ अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि इस संबंध में एनएचएआई द्वारा ही रोड पर गति सीमा के बोर्ड लगाने लिए कुछ किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें