आग:खलिहान में आग से धान के बाेझे खाक

सूर्यपुरा5 घंटे पहले
  • दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के धवई गांव में आठ एकड़ खेत की काटी गई फसल नष्ट

दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के धवई गांव के एक किसान के खलिहान मे आग लग गई। जिसमे आठ एकड़ खेत के धान के बोझे जल कर राख हो गए। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार धवई निवासी हंसलाल सिंह के खलिहान में धुंआ व आग की लपटें देखकर खेतों मे काम कर रहे कुछ लोगों ने हल्ला किया।

जिसे सुनकर ग्रामीण जुटकर आग पर काबू करने के प्रयास मे लग गये। इसी बीच थाना को सूचना दिए। थाना से तत्काल अग्निशमन वाहन के साथ ए एस आई बृज किशार पाण्डेय पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचकर आग बुझाने में लग गए। जब तक आग पर काबू पाया जाता, तब तक खलिहान मे रखे आठ एकड़ खेत के धान के बोझे जलकर राख हो गये। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। थानाध्यक्ष अतवेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि धवई गांव मे खलिहान में रखे धान के बोझे मे आग लगने की सूचना मिलते हीं अग्निशमन वाहन सहित दल बल के साथ पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास मे जुट गई। तेज हवा के कारण खलिहान के सभी बोझे जल कर राख हो गये। आग पर उक्त खलिहान मे हीं काबू पा लिया गया। अन्यथा अगल बगल के खलिहान व खेतों मे आग फैलने से अधिक नुकसान हो सकता था। वहीं किसान का परिवार के समक्ष खाद्यान्न व पशु चारे का संकट खड़ा हो गया है।

