योजना में गड़बड़ी:नल-जल योजना की जांच कर कार्रवाई का आदेश

सूर्यपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रतिनिधि व अधिकारियों मे हड़कंप, मुखिया व वार्ड प्रबंधन समितियों पर होगी कार्रवाई

पंचायती राज विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव द्वारा जांंच कर मुखिया व वार्ड प्रबंधन समितियों पर कार्रवाई के आदेश से दावथ व सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड के मुखिया, वार्ड प्रबंधन समिति सहित संबंधित अधिकारियोंं व कर्मियों मे हड़कंप मच गया है।

मुुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के तहत पंचायतों मे कार्यांवित नल जल योजना से आम लोगों को समुचित लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। योजना की शुरुआत 2016 में हीं हुई थी। सात निश्चय योजना के कार्यान्वयन हेतु वार्ड प्रबंधन व क्रियान्वयन समिति का गठन किया गया था। मुखिया के आदेश पर वार्ड समितियों के खातों मे राशि अंतरित किया गया था। चार साल बाद धरातल पर देखा जाये तो अभी अधिकतर वार्डों में जलापूर्ति नहीं हो रहा है। वहीं कुछ वैसे वार्ड भी हैं। जहां जल नल का कार्य शुरु भी नहीं हुआ है अथवा आधा अधूरा हुआ है। जबकि नल जल की राशि वार्ड प्रबंधन समिति के खाते से निकासी भी कर ली गयी है।

ऐसे ही मामलों को लेकर पंचायती राज विभाग बिहार के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमृतलाल मीणा द्वारा सभी जिलाधिकारी को पत्र जारी किया गया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि जिन वार्ड प्रबंधन समितियों द्वारा नियमित रुप से जलापूर्ति नहीं किया जा रहा है। उस पंचायत के मुखिया के विरुद्ध धारा 18(5) के तहत कार्रवाई की जा सके। सभी डीएम को लिखे पत्र में अपर मुख्य सचिव ने स्पष्ट कहा है कि वार्ड में हो रहे कार्य अथवा पूरा हो चुके कार्य की जिम्मेवारी मुखिया की है। ऐसे में मुखिया अपने जिम्मेवारी से भाग नहीं सकता।

85 वार्डाें में की जा रही है जलापूर्ति
लोगों को नियमित पानी मिले यह भी मुखिया की जिम्मेवारी हैै। जिलाधिकारी वार्डों में नल जल योजना से जलापूर्ति की जांच करें। जहां नियमित जलापूर्ति नहीं हो रही है। वहां के मुखिया पर धारा 18 (5) के तहत कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। दावथ व सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड के पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी विश्वनाथ प्रसाद ने बताया कि दावथ प्रखंड में 109 वार्डो मे नल जल योजना का कार्य शुरु हुआ था। जिसमें 85 वार्डोंं में जलापूूूर्ति की जा रही है। शेष पर कार्य चल रहा है।

जबकी सूर्यपुरा बीडीओ पीके ठाकुर ने बताया कि प्रखंड के दर्जनों वार्ड प्रबंधन समिती के द्वारा नल जल योजना कार्य में काफी अनियमितता बरता गया है। जिनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के लिये दो माह पूर्व बीपीआरओ को लिखित रूप से निर्देश दिया गया है, परन्तु बीपीआरओ द्वारा उन सबों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई सम्बन्धी कोई पत्र प्रखंड कार्यालय में नहीं दिया गया है।

