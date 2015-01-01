पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:छठ को लेकर लोगों में है उहापोह, नहीं मिली है अब तक गाइडलाइन

सूर्यपुरा/दावथएक घंटा पहले
  • सरकारी निर्देशों के इंतजार में छठ पूजा समितियां

दुर्गापूजा जैसा बड़ा त्योहार इस वर्ष कोरोना कहर की भेंट चढ़कर रह गया। नाही कही मेला बाजार नाहीं कही पंडालों में दिव्य शक्ति स्वरुप दुर्गा मां की भव्य प्रतिमा का लोग दर्शन कर सके। अब तो लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर लोगों तथा छठ पूजा समितियों में उहापोह की स्थिति बनी हुई है। सरकारी निर्देशों के इंतजार में जहां छठ पूजा समितियां कछुए की चाल चल रही है। वहीं लोगों के मन में एक सवाल उठता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। कही छठ जैसे महान पर्व पर भी कोरोना की काली छाया न पड़ जाये। देखा जाए तो विगत वर्षों में दशहरे के बाद छठ पूजा समिति तालाब आदि घाटों की सफाई में युद्ध स्तर पर जुट जाते थे। कई सामाजिक संगठन घाटों की सजावट के लिये योजनाबद्ध हो लग जाते थे। इस बार सभी सुस्त दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इस संबंध में छठपूजा समिति नगर पंचायत कोआथ के मुख्य पार्षद धर्मेंद्र चौधरी, विकड पटेल, पूजा समिति दावथ के मनोज सिंह, चारोधाम मिश्र, सूर्यपुरा छठ पूजा समिति के विजय सिंह, सूर्योदय नवयुवक संघ के जयराम सिंह, सरोज सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार के गाइड लाइन का पालन तो हर हाल में करना है।

बहरहाल घाटों की सफाई कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। व्रतधारियों के सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिये तालाब के घाटों पर अलग अलग सरकल बनाने की योजना है। जहां व्रत धारी ठहरेंगे और समयानुसार भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगे। लोगों की भीड़ इकठ्टा न हो इसके लिये इस बार विशेष कार्यकर्ताओं को तैनात किया जाएगा। सड़कों गलियों आदि को विद्युतीकरण किया जाएगा ताकि घाटों तक जाने में व्रतधारियों को परेशानी न हो। फिलहाल सभी को गाइडलाइन का इंतजार है। पूछे जाने पर नगर पंचायत कोआथ के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर सुजीत कुमार ने बताया कि छठपूजा से सम्बंधित सरकार के द्वारा अभी तक गाइड लाइन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है।

