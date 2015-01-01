पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमारी का कहर:दावथ व सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड में मौसमी बीमारी का कहर

सूर्यपुरा/दावथएक घंटा पहले
सूर्यपुरा व दावथ प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित क्षेत्र में विगत एक सप्ताह से चल रही पछुआ हवा के कारण दोपहर तीन बजे के बाद से सुबह आठ बजे तक पड़ रही ठंड के कारण क्षेत्र के लोग मौसमी बीमारियों के चपेट में आकर सर्दी, खांसी,बुखार से ग्रसित हो चिकित्सकों की लगा रहे हैं दौड़। इन दिनों अचानक मौसम में परिवर्तन होने से ठंढ का असर बढ़ गया है। मौसम का पारा गिरने से सुबह व शाम लोग गर्म कपड़ा पहन कर घरों से बाहर निकल रहे है ,तो वहीं रात में कम्बल रजाई ओढ़ने लगे है।

अचानक बढ़े ठंड के कारण बाजारों में गर्म कपड़े की विक्री बढ़ गई है ,लोगो का कहना है कि इस वर्ष दीपावली व छठ पूजा से पहले ही ठंढी का मौसम आ गया है। अमूमन दीपावली व छठ पूजा तक ठंढ का असर कम रहता था,सुबह - शाम ही गुलाबी ठंढ पड़ता था। ऐसे मौसम में गरीब परिवार को विशेष रूप से परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती है,गरीब परिवारों का कहना है कि गर्मी व बरसात तो जैसे - तैसे कट जाती है लेकिन ठंडा का मौसम बिना कम्बल का काटना मुश्किल होता है। इस मौसम में सबसे दिक्कत न्यूमोनिया पेशेंट वाले बच्चों को होती है।

