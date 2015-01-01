पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्रतियों ने किया व्रत:सौभाग्य की कामना हेतु व्रतियों ने किया व्रत

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दावथ व सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में ब्राह्मणों के द्वारा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के माध्यम से व्रती ने संतान प्राप्ति व सुख -सौभाग्य प्राप्ति की कामना हेतु व्रतियों द्वारा कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि को आंवला वृक्ष में विराजमान भगवान श्री हरि व भगवान शिव की शास्रोक्त विधि द्वारा षोडशोपचार विधि से पूजा अर्चना की गई। पूरे विधि- विधान से आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें