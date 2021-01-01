पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:मतदाता दिवस पर अधिकारियों, कर्मियों व छात्रों ने ली शपथ

रास्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में बीडीओ अभिषेक चंदन के नेतृत्व में अधिकारियों सहित कई अन्य लोगों ने शपथ लिया। इस मौके पर शपथ में शामिल लोगों ने शपथ लेते हुए कहा कि अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परम्पराओं की मर्यादा को बनाएं रखेंगे तथा स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए, निर्भीक होकर , धर्म, वर्ग, जात्ति, समुदाय, भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।इस मौके पर बीडीओ अभिषेक चंदन, बीएओ सत्यनारायण राय, सीडीपीओ मंजू कुमारी, शिक्षक उमेश कुमार, प्रिंस कुमार , चंदन कुमार, संतोष कुमार द्विवेदी, अवधेश गिरी सहित कई थे।

चरपोखरी में जागरुकता के लिए साक्षरता क्लब का गठन किया गया
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी विभेष आनंद के नेतृत्व में सरजू विद्या मंदिर सेमरांव, लाखा इंटर स्तरीय विद्यालय बरनी में प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक बाल गंगाधर तिलक के नेतृत्व में एवं प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में मतदाता जागरूकता दिवस के अवसर पर जागरूक करने के लिए संकल्प सभा का आयोजन किया गया और जागरूकता के लिए साक्षरता क्लब का गठन किया गया।

विद्यालयों में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया
उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक विद्यालय काजीचक, बालक मध्य विद्यालय कुल्हड़िया में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर कार्यक्रम हुआ। विद्यालय पर उपस्थित शिक्षक, छात्र-छात्राओं और अन्य मतदाताओं ने शपथ लिया कि,,,, हम भारत के नागरिक है औऱ लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखते हुए यह शपथ लेते हैं कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा को बनाये रखेंगे।

किसी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। शपथ-ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक डॉ. दया शंकर प्रसाद, शिक्षक राजाराम सिंह ‘प्रियदर्शी’, लालदेव वर्मा, एचएम राजू प्रसाद सिंह, वृज नन्दन सिंह, समेत छात्र-छात्रा अमृता, सहाना, नेहा, स्नेहा, प्रीति, ज्योति सहित दर्जनों लोग उपस्थित थे।

जागरुकता के लिए साक्षरता क्लब का गठन किया गया
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर सोमवार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र के कई स्थानों पर मतदाताओं को शपथ दिलाई गयी। प्रखंड के तरारी और जगदीशपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के बीएलओ केन्द्रों पर कैम्प लगा। मतदाताओं के बीच नए इपिक कार्ड का वितरण किया गया। बीएलओ अपने केन्द्रों पर तैनात रहे। मतदाताओं से प्रपत्र 6, 7 और 8 एकत्र किया गया। शहीद भवन पीरो में बीडीओ मानेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने शपथ दिलाई।

