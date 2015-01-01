पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:फसलों का उचित दाम और बंटाईदार कानून के लिए लड़ूंगा: सुदामा प्रसाद

तरारी3 घंटे पहले
दूसरी बार विधायक बने सुदामा प्रसाद ने अपनी जीत पर क्षेत्र के लोगों को विकास करने का भरोसा दिया है। कहा कि क्षेत्र के समग्र विकास के लिए विधानसभा के अंदर और बाहर लड़ता रहूंगा। मेरी कई प्राथमिकता है। बेहतर शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, खेती-किसानी, सिंचाई की व्यवस्था करना, सही समय पर सही ढंग से राशन वितरण, फसल उत्पादन का बेहतर दाम, बटाईदार किसानों का पहचान पत्र, भूमि सुधार लागू कराने के लिए सदा लड़ता रहूंगा। और समस्याओं को निदान कराकर ही चैन लूंगा।

वर्ष 2020 के विधानसभा चुनाव में सुदामा प्रसाद ने निर्दलीय सुनील पाण्डेय को 11700 वोट से हराया है। सुदामा प्रसाद, पवना थाना क्षेत्र के अरैला गांव के हैं। पढाई, आरा में हुई, बीएससी हैं। राजनीतिक सफर की शुरुआत 1979 से शुरू हुआ। आईपीएफ के युवा नीति से जुड़े। 1990 में आईएपीएफ़ पार्टी से आरा विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़े 3000 वोट से हारे।

पुनः 1995 में आरा विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़े, 2000 वोटों से हार गये। पार्टी ने 2009 में बक्सर लोकसभा का प्रत्याशी बनाया, वहां भी हार गये। 2010 में जगदीशपुर विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़े, वहां भी हारे। तीन बार विधानसभा और एक बार लोकसभा का चुनाव हार चुके सुदामा प्रसाद को भाकपा माले ने 2015 में तरारी से चुनाव लड़ने की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी। सुदामा प्रसाद ने गीता पांडेय को हराया और पहली बार विधायक बने। वर्ष 2020 में सुनील पाण्डेय को हराकर दुबारा तरारी विधानसभा से जीत दर्ज किया।

