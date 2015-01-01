पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की तैयारी:आवास का निर्माण नहीं कराने वालों को भेजा गया लाल नोटिस

थावे4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत जो लाभुक अपना आवास पूर्ण नहीं किए है। उन लाभुकों के पास लाल नोटिस भेजी जा रही है। बीडीओ ने बताया कि प्रखंड के पांच लाभुकों के पास आवास पूर्ण करने के लिए लाल नोटिस भेज दी गई है। तथा एक सप्ताह के अंदर आवास पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रखंड के रामचंद्रपुर पंचायत के हरपुर गांव के जुम्मन खातून और शिवकुमारी देवी, एकडेरवा पंचायत के सुघरटोला के कमलावती देवी, धतीवना पंचायत के मदोदर देवी और बृंदावन पंचायत के रामशरण साह के पास आवास पूर्ण करने के लिए लाल नोटिस भेज दी गई है। बीडीओ ने बताया कि इन लोगों के द्वारा अगर समय पर आवास का कार्य पूरा नही किया गया तो कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

