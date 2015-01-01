पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:करंट से झुलसे युवक की इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

थावेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे पर चढ़कर कर रहा था पार

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के थावे जक्शन पर तीन नवंबर को खड़ी माल गाड़ी के एक डिब्बे में लगी सीढ़ी के सहारे डिब्बे पर चढ़कर पार करने के क्रम में एक युवक बिजली के हाइ वोल्ट के चपेट में आने से गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया था। गंभीर अवस्था मे झुलसे युवक को प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद गोरखपुर रेफर कर दिया गया था। गंभीर रूप से झुलसे युवक को गोरखपुर में इलाज के दौरान चिकित्सको ने लखनऊ रेफर कर दिया। जहॉ इलाज के लिए लखनऊ ले जाते क्रम में रास्ते मे ही मौत हो गई। मौत की सूचना मिलते ही घर मे कोहराम मच गया। इकलौता संतान था मृतक मृतक परिवार का अकेले सन्तान था। मृतक को तीन बहने है।बताया जाता है कि थावे थाना क्षेत्र के विदेशीटोला गांव के जनार्दन साह का लगभग 20 वर्षीय पुत्र पवन साह मंगलवार को माल गाड़ी का डिब्बा के ऊपर चढ़कर पार कर रहा था। स्टेशन पर ट्रेनो के आवागमन के लिए लगे 25000 वोल्ट की बिजली के तार के चपेट में आ गया। जिसके कारण बिजली के झटके से रेलवे लाइन पर गिर पड़ा। जिससे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। थावे जंक्शन पर खड़ी मालगाड़ी ईंधन वाला डिब्बा बताया जाता है।

गौरतलब है कि लोगो के आवगमन के लिए रेल प्रशासन द्वारा ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण किया जा चुका है। साथ ही रेलवे लाइन को पार करने के लिए लोगों के लिए सीढ़ी बनाई गई है।ओवरब्रिज पर वाहनों की आवाजाही होती है लेकिन सीढ़ी के सहारे बहुत कम लोग ही लाइन को पार करते है। अधिकांशतः लोग ढाला को रेलवे लाइन द्वारा लाइन टॉप कर ही पार करते है।जबकि ट्रेनो के परिचालन के लिए 25 हजार वोल्ट का तार दौराया गया है।तार में हमेशा बिजली की धारा प्रवाहित होती है।मिली जानकारी के अनुसार घायल युवक के अलावा दो और युवक जो खड़ी माल गाड़ी के डब्बे के बीच से पार कर गए।

