पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चाक चौबंद हुई व्यवस्था:मतगणना को लेकर चाक चौबंद हुई व्यवस्था

थावेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थावे में विधानसभा मतगणना को लेकर थाना क्षेत्र में चाक चौबंद की व्यवस्था की गई हैं। थानाध्यक्ष विशाल आंनद ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर गोपालगंज मीरगंज मुख्य पथ 531पर लछवार,चनावे,वृंदावन ढाला, ब्लॉक मोड़,वेदु टोला, मुकेरी टोला,रिखई टोला,और थावे बाज़ार मुख्य सड़क पर स्टेट बैंक के पास गेट लगाया गया है।वही दूसरी तरफ नवनिर्मित महिला आई टी आई के पास थावे अरना मुख्य सड़क पर पेट्रोल पंप और एसबीआई बैक के पास मोजो गेट बनाया गया है। प्रत्येक मोजो गेट पर चार एक पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि लछवार से लेकर मुकेरी टोला तक एन एच 531 पर सभी प्रकार के वाहनों का परिचालन बंद रहेगा। इसके साथ ही कोरोना महामारी बीमारी को देखते हुए थावे बस स्टैंड स्थित सभी प्रकार की दुकानें बंद रहेगी।मतगणना के दिन किसी भी प्रकार के जुलूस पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

तीन सेक्टर में बांट कर सुरक्षा की तैयारी
पूरे थाना क्षेत्र को तीन सेक्टर में बांटा गया है। मोटर साइकिल दस्ता, एवं सरकारी गाड़ी से पुलिस द्वारा लगातार पेट्रोलिंग की जाएगी।मतगणना के दौरान असमाजिक तत्वों पर विशेष नजर रखी जाएगी। जिसको लेकर पारा मिलेट्री फोर्स की तैनाती चप्पे चप्पे पर किया गया है। मतगणना को लेकर थाना क्षेत्र के सभी सीमाओ को सील कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें