वारदात:जमीन विवाद को लेकर दबंगों की गरजीं बंदूकें, महिला समेत तीन को लगी गोली

थावेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जमीनी विवाद में गोलीबारी के बाद घटना स्थल पर जांच करते एसडीएम व एसडीपीओ।
  • जमीन पर कब्जा करने गए थे लोग विरोध करने पर दिया घटना को अंजाम
  • घरों में भी लगाई आग

जमीन विवाद को लेकर थावे का जगदीश गांव रविवार को गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट और और खून के छीटें से लाल हो गया। जमीन कब्जा करने का विरोध करना दबंगों को इतना नागवार गुजरा कि विरोध करने वाले दलित समाज के तीन लोगों को गोली मारकर जख्मी कर दिया गया। जबकि आठ और लोग छर्रा लगने से जख्मी हो गए।घटना के बाद गांव के दो पक्षों में तनाव व्याप्त है।पुलिस लोगों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर छापेमारी कर रही है।

गोली लगने से जख्मी सभी का सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज ,महिला की हालत गंभीर

  • घटना के बाद गांव के दो पक्षों में तनाव ,गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस कर रही छापेमारी
  • घटना स्थल से पुलिस को मिला खोखा और कारतूस

जमीन विवाद को लेकर दबंगों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की ।इस घटना में दलित समाज के महिला समेत तीन लोगों को गोली लग गई। वहीं छर्रा लगने से 8 लोग जख्मी हो गए। घटना के बाद गांव में अफरा तफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया।सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां महिला समेत दो की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर घटना में शामिल लोगों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

पहले भी कई बार दोनों पक्षों में हो चुका था विवाद
थावे के जगदीश गांव में दलित समुदाय के घायलों के मुताबिक उनका अपने गांव के ही दबंगों से जमीन विवाद को लेकर मामला चल रहा था।जिसको लेकर उनके साथ पहले भी कई बार कहासुनी हो चुकी थी ।रविवार को अमर सिंह , रामेश्वर सिंह सहित एक दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग उनके बस्ती में आये और कुछ घरो की झोपडी में आग लगा दिया। जब उनलोगों के द्वारा इसका विरोध किया गया तो यहाँ ताबड़तोड़ कई राउंड फायरिंग की गई।जिसमें 11 लोग जख्मी हो गए।

गोलीबारी की घटना में ये लोग हुए जख्मी
इस फायरिंग की घटना में सूरत राम,अलगू राम , झगरू राम,चंदा देवी ,आशा देवी ,श्रवन कुमार और राजीव राम सहित 11 लोग घायल हो गए जिन्हें स्थानीय लोगो की मदद से सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।वही घटना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच मामले को जांच कर रही है।

घटना के बाद दोनों पक्षों में तनाव ,पुलिस कर रही कैंप
इस घटना के बाद गांव के दोनों पक्षों में तनाव व्याप्त है।इसे देखते हुए पुलिस गांव में कैंप किए हुए है।वहीं पीड़ित परिवार की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। जख्मी के अनुसार करीब दो दर्जन से ज्यादा फायरिंग की गयी है।वहीं घटना स्थल से कुछ खोखा बरामद हुआ है।

लाइसेंसी हथियार का लाइसेंस होगा रद्द
पुलिस ने बताया कि गोलीबारी हुई है। अगर आरोपी के पास लाइसेंसी हथियार होता है तो उसे रद्द करने के लिए लिखा जाएगा।वहीं सभी की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर छापेमारी कर रही है। बहरहाल इस मामले में अभी तक किसी की गिरफ़्तारी नहीं हुई है।

इनके जले घर ,लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर हुई खाक
मनोज राम,अलगू राम,सूरत राम व गरीब राम झोपड़ी में आग लगा दिया गया।आग लगने से चार झोपड़ी जलकर राख हो गई।इसमें रखे गए,कपड़ा,धान खटिया, सहित अन्य समान भी बुरी तरह जल गया।हालाकि जमीन प्रदीप सिंह का बताया जा रहा है।जो रामचंद्र पुर निवासी बताए जा रहे।जिसपर दीपावली के दो दिन पहले चार झोपड़ी इनलोगो द्वारा रखा गया था।जिसको लेकर कई बार पंचायत भी किया गया।लेकिन दोनों पक्षों में सुलह नही हो पाया।जिसके चलते मारपीट हुआ।

