क्राइम:सड़क निर्माण में अनियमितता, शिकायत करने पर दी धमकी

तिलौथू6 घंटे पहले
तिलौथू प्रखंड के जागोडीह स्कूल से रामडीहरा तक बनायी जा रही सड़क में घोर अनियमितता बरती जा रही है। कालीकरण से पहले की प्रक्रिया का पूर्णतः अनुपालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। पूर्व से जहां गड्ढा था उसमें केवल सूखा गिट्टी डालकर उस पर पिच कर दिया जा रहा है। बता दें कि 40.21 लाख की लागत से 1.9 किलोमीटर बनने वाली ये सड़क एनएच 2 सी से जागोडीह होते हुए रामडीहरा जाकर मिल जाती है।

संवेदक व विभागीय अभियंता की लापरवाही व मिलीभगत से त्रस्त जागोडीह के ग्रामीणों ने इस संबंध में रोहतास डीएम से इस कार्य पर रोक लगाने व घटिया व मानकविहीन सड़क निर्माण करने वाले संवेदक पर कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है।

ग्रामीण गुड्डू कुमार, अभय सिंह, वार्ड सदस्य अंछि देवी, प्राण राम आदि ने बताया कि इस सड़क निर्माण में किसी भी मानक का खयाल नहीं रखा जा रहा है। पूर्व से ढलाई किये हुए सड़क पर ही केवल मोबिल छिड़कर रातोरात इस पर पिच चढ़ा दिया गया।

