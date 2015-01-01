पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:राजद प्रत्याशी ने बैठक में कहा- मैं हारा नहीं हूं, मुझे छल से हराया गया

तरैया3 घंटे पहले
तरैया से विधानसभा चुनाव हारने के बाद शुक्रवार को मुरलीपुर राजद कार्यालय में राजद प्रत्याशी सिपाही लाल महतो ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ समीक्षात्मक बैठक की। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि बहुत कम समय मे मुझे टिकट मिला और ऐसे में तरैया की जनता ने जो मुझे अपार समर्थन देकर 42123 मत दिया। मैं इसके लिए उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूं। जैसे महाभारत में अभिमन्यु हारा नहीं था।

सात-सात महारथी ने मिलकर उसकी हत्या किया था।उसी तरह मैं भी तरैया से हारा नहीं हूं। यहां दो-दो यादवों ने मिलकर राजद के वोट बैंक में सेंधमारी कर मेरा वध किये है। फिर भी मेरी आगे की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।और जनता के बीच रहकर मैं उनकी सेवा करता रहूंगा। मौके पर हरेन्द्र यादव,ललन यादव,धर्मन्द्र साह, चंदन यादव व अन्य मौजूद थे।

