सड़क बनाने की मांग:असनी रजवाहा सड़क का नहीं हो रहा निर्माण, कई गांवों की यह पुरानी मांग

उदवंतनगर3 घंटे पहले
असनी रजवाहा सड़क का निर्माण कार्य आजादी के बाद भी अब तक नहीं हो सका है। इस रजवाहा से मुख्यतः तीन गांवों का आना जाता है। यह रजवाहा उदवंतनगर प्रखंड मुख्यालय को सीधे तौर से जोड़ता है। उसके बाद भी इस रास्ते को ना ही किसी सांसद या विधायक ने अपने योजना से पूर्ण रूप से बनवाना मुनासिब समझा। इस रास्ते से असनी, गरहा, जैतपुर, चौरसनी, महतवनिया, कारीसाथ, मसाढ़ सहित अन्य गांवों के लोगो को प्रखंड मुख्यालय में आने वाले लोगों का शार्ट- कट रास्ता है।

यह समय को बचत करने वाला रास्ता साबित होता है। यह रास्ता आरा-सासाराम स्टेट हाइवे से होकर आरा-माेहनिया नेशनल हाइवे को भी जोड़ता है। इस रास्ते का निर्माण हेतु किसी सांसद या विधायक ने पहल भी किया तो वह पूर्ण रूप से निर्माण कार्य हेतु चयनित नहीं किए। इस रास्ते की कुल लम्बाई करीब चार-पांच किलोमीटर है। कई गांवों के स्कूली बच्चों से लेकर सभी लोगों का आना-जाना होता है।

सबसे ज्यादा कठिनाई स्कूली बच्चों को बरसात के मौसम में होता है। स्कूली बच्चों को उदवंतनगर में पढ़ने के लिए आना-जाना होता है। बरसात के समय रास्ते के मिट्टी गीली हो जाने से चपल व जूते को हाथ मे टांगकर कीचड़ से विवशता में गुजरना पड़ता है। जिस कारण मजबूरन बहुत सारे गांव वाले दूसरे रास्ते एक किलोमीटर दूरी तय करने के बजाए 15 किलोमीटर कि लम्बी दूरी तय कर मजबूरन प्रखंड मुख्यालय में पहुंचना पड़ता है।

