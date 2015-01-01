पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उद्घाटन:उदवंतनगर प्रखंड में सात वर्ष से उद्घाटन की बाट जोह रहा डाटा सेंटर भवन अब हो रहा बदहाल

उदवंतनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड कार्यालय परिषर में 7 वर्ष पूर्व अभिलेखागार व डाटा सेंटर भवन का निर्माण कराया गया था। इसके बावजूद निर्माण के बाद भी इसमें विधिवत कार्य शुरु नहीं हो सका है। उद्धघाटन नहीं होने से यह भवन अब बदहाली के कगार पर पहुंच गया है। भवन में अब विषैले जीव- जन्तुओं का बसेरा होने लगा है। भवन के सामने और इर्द-गीर्द झाड़ियां उग आई है। प्रखंड में कार्यरत कर्मियों और ग्रामीणों की मानें तो इस भवन में कार्य नहीं हो पाना अधिकारियों के धीमी कार्य शैली का उदाहरण है। जब अभिलेखागार व डाटा सेंटर भवन का निर्माण हो रहा था, तब सभी के मन में खुशी जगी थी। निर्माण के बाद रंगाई- पुताई कर संवेदक द्वारा जिला के वरीय अधिकारियों को भवन नियमानुसार हैंडओवर भी कर दिया गया। उदवंतनगर प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय में 17 कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर पदस्थापित हैं। सभी ऑपरेटर भवन के अभाव में कृषि भवन, सहकारिता कार्यालय में बैठकर कार्य को पूरा करते हैं। जिसके कारण कर्मियों सहित आम-अवाम को काफी परेशानी होती है। सभी ऑपरेटर एक छत के नीचे बैठ कर कार्य करेगे तो लोगों को सहूलियत होगी। भवन में अन्य कार्यालयों के कार्यों का शिफ्टिंग अंचलाधिकारी को कराना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें