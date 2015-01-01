पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की मदरना बाजार शाखा के प्रबंधक और कैशियर ने ग्राहक को किया परेशान

वैशाली4 घंटे पहले
  • चीफ मैनेजर मुजफ्फरपुर से अपने साथ ही दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत की

वैशाली प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मदरना बाजार स्थित सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा में पैसा जमा करने आने वाले ग्राहक को बैंककर्मी परेशान करते हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को विकास कुमार नामक एक ग्राहक मदरना स्थित सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा के कैशियर को 45 हजार रुपए जमा करने को दिया। जिसके बाद कैशियर ने उक्त ग्राहक को पैन नंबर लेकर आने को कहा। जिस पर ग्राहक ने बताया कि वे हमेशा इस शाखा में पैसा जमा करने आते हैं, लेकिन उनसे कभी किसी ने पैन कार्ड की मांग नहीं की।

जिसके बाद कैशियर ने पैसा जमा करने से इनकार करते हुए ग्राहक को मिनी ब्रांच में पैसा जमा करने की सलाह दी। इसी बात को लेकर ग्राहक व कैशियर के बीच जमकर विवाद हो गया। कैशियर गुस्सा में आकर पैसा जमा करने से इनकार करते हुए बोले कि जहां जाना हो जाओ, जिनसे शिकायत करना है करो। जिसके बाद ग्राहक विकास कुमार ने बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक से कैशियर की शिकायत की। लेकिन शाखा प्रबंधक ने भी अनदेखी करते हुए भीड़ का बहाना बनाकर ग्राहक को अगले दिन आने की बात कह डाली। बैंककर्मियों की रवैया से नाराज ग्राहक विकास कुमार ने सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के मुजफ्फरपुर शाखा के चीफ मैनेजर मुजफ्फरपुर संजय सिंह से अपने साथ ही दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत की। चीफ मैनेजर संजय सिंह के हस्तक्षेप के बाद शाखा प्रबंधक ने थोड़ी मदद तो की। इसके बावजूद बैंक कैशियर ने ग्राहक विकास कुमार को पैसा जमा कराने के लिए घंटों लाइन में लगने को मजबूर किया। जब ग्राहक विकास कुमार घंटों लाइन में लगने के बाद काउंटर पर पैसा जमा करने पहुंचे तो कैशियर ने मशीन खराब होने की बात बताते हुए अभी दो घंटा और रुकने की बात कही। जिसके बाद ग्राहक विकास कुमार लालगंज स्थित सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की शाखा में जाकर अपना पैसा जमा किया।

