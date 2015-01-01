पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:मतैया में 13 लाख 90 हजार की निकासी करने के बाद भी टंकी नहीं चढ़ पाया है

वैशाली4 घंटे पहले
  • वैशाली के मतैया गांव में नल-जल योजना के कार्य में पाई गई भारी अनियमितता
  • 180 परिवार को नलजल का लाभ दिया जाना था लेकिन 155 को ही दिया

खाता न बही पंचायत सेवक कहे सो ही सही। यह हाल है वैशाली प्रखण्ड के पंचायतों का। धरातल पर स्कीम पर दस परसेंट भी काम नहीं पर तलब करने पर पंचायत से 100 परसेंट काम फाइनल की रिपोर्ट भेज दी गई। अब जब स्पॉट की जांच की जा रही है तो हकीकत सामने आना शुरू हो गया है। जमीनी हकीकत देख अफसर चकितवैशाली प्रखण्ड में लक्ष्य से भटके नल जल योजना का खुलासा मतैया पंचायत में बीडीओ कुमार मनीष भारद्वाज के द्वारा किये गए जांच में हुआ।

पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी, कनीय अभियंता, प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी, प्रभारी प्रखण्ड पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी, सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी, पंचायत सचिव, आवास सहायक के साथ पंचायत में चल रहे योजनाओं की जांच पड़ताल शुरू की। उन्हें स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा नलजल योजना में बड़े पैमाने पर गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिली। वार्ड संख्या 2,3,9 में प्रति वार्ड तेरह लाख नब्बे हजार की निकासी के बाद भी टंकी नहीं चढ़ा हुआ है।

किसी भी योजना का कोई कागजात नहीं दिखाया

वहीं, पंचायत के वार्ड नम्बर 01 में 10 लाख रुपए की निकासी की गई, जहां बिजली का मीटर भगवती स्थान मन्दिर में लगा दिया गया है। उस स्थल को देखते प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी ने जब पंचायत सचिव से अभिलेख की मांग की तो पंचायत सचिव विश्वनाथ साह द्वारा पंचायत में चल रही किसी भी योजना का कोई कागजात नहीं दिखाया गया।

अपने बचाव में उनके द्वारा बताया गया कि पूर्व सचिव रविन्द्र ठाकुर के द्वारा उन्हें सम्पूर्ण प्रभार नहीं मिला है। प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया कि पंचायत में चल रही सभी योजनाओं का मास्टर रोल ,एमबी भाउचर उपलब्ध कराएं। एक सप्ताह बाद पुनः जांच की जाएगी। गड़बड़ी करने वाले पर कार्रवाई होगी।

पंचायत के 14 में से किसी वार्ड में कार्य पूर्ण नहीं

बीडीओ ने माना पंचायत के 14 वार्ड के किसी भी वार्ड में कार्य पूर्ण नहीं हुआ है। यह दुःखद है। एक नम्बर वार्ड में टंकी का स्ट्रक्चर भी मानक के अनुसार नहीं है। 02 नम्बर की वार्ड सदस्य गीता देवी के पति अमोद ठाकुर द्वारा बताया गया कि उनके वार्ड में 1700 मीटर में 180 परिवार को नलजल का लाभ दिया जाना है लेकिन 1400 मीटर में पाइप लगाकर मात्र 155 परिवार तक कनेक्शन गया है। इसमें तेरह लाख नब्बे हजार की निकासी करने के बाद भी अबतक टंकी नहीं चढ़ पाया है।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास के जांच में पैसा लेकर आवास नहीं बनाने की जांच में दोषी पर करवाई कि बात कही। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी ने बताया सरकार के निर्देश पर सभी पंचायत में जांच की जाएगी।

