धन्य गणराज्य:लिच्छवी गणराज्य में गणतांत्रिक अधिकार की अमिट स्याही से मतदाता सराबाेर

वैशाली3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आम्रपाली की जन्मस्थली स्थित बूथ पर मतदान करने पहुंचे वृद्ध।
  • मतदान करने के लिए सुबह से ही लगी रही लंबी लाइनें, गत वर्ष के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने को आतुर थे लोग

(दिग्विजय कुमार) विश्व के प्रथम लिच्छवी गणराज्य की गणतांत्रिक राजधानी वैशाली के आसपास मंगलवार काे मताें की बारिश हाे रही थी। मताें की इस तपाेभूमि में तब शलाका (पट्टियों) के माध्यम से हर घर के मुखिया गणतंत्र की नींव रखते थे। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में अपना जनप्रतिनिधि चुनने के लिए ईवीएम का बटन दबाने के लिए मतदाता सुबह से ही घराें से निकलकर बूथ तक पहुंचने लगे थे।

बूथाें पर महिलाओं की लंबी-लंबी कतारें पिछले साल के रिकाॅर्ड काे ताेड़ने के लिए आतुर थीं। वैशाली की नगर वधू कही जानेवाली आम्रपाली के जन्मस्थल अंबारा चाैक के दाेनाें मतदान केंद्राें पर महिलाओं का उत्साह देखते बन रहा था। माैसमी कुमारी व शिवानी कुमारी पहली बार वाेट देने के लिए पहुंची थीं।

मतदान के बाद अंगुली दिखाते हुए शिवानी ने कहा कि वह अपने गणतांत्रिक अधिकार की अमिट स्याही काे देखकर काफी राेमांचित है। पहली बार मतदान की खुशी काे वह शब्दाें से बयां नहीं कर पा रही थीं। वैशाली स्तूप परिसर में ही स्थित काेल्हुआ स्तंभ के निकट बने आदर्श मतदान केंद्र (बूथ संख्या 152) पर मतदाताओं के स्वागत के लिए ताेरण द्वार बने थे। जमीन पर काॅरपेट बिछी थी।

पूरे परिसर काे गुब्बारे से सजाया गया था। पेयजल की सुविधा थी। काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव की भी विशेष व्यवस्था। काेल्हुआ गांव की महिला वाेटर अशाेक स्तंभ परिसर से हाेकर ही पैदल बूथ पर जा रही थीं। वाेट देकर निकलीं पूनम देवी व नीतू कुमारी अशाेक स्तंभ परिसर की हर आकृति काे बार-बार निहार रही थीं।

बाेलीं- हमें गर्व है कि हमारे पूर्वजाें ने ही विश्व के पहले गणतंत्र की नींव रखी थी। हजाराें वर्ष पुराने गणतांत्रिक साक्ष्य काे देखकर वह विभाेर हाे रही थीं। मुख्य स्तूप के निकट एक सिंह वाला अशाेक स्तंभ हजाराें वर्ष से वहां खड़ा है। पास में एक तालाब है, जिसे बंदराें द्वारा निर्मित बताया जाता है। छाेटे-छाेटे स्तूप काे मनाैती स्तूप कहा जाता है। इसी स्तूप पर आकर पर्यटक व बाैद्ध धर्मावलंबी मनाैती मांगते हैं। यहां से गुजर रहे मतदाता कह रहे थे- जीत किसी की हाे पर, गणतंत्र अमर रहे।

