अपराध:पिकअप वैन पर लदी 645 लीटर अंग्रेजी शराब हुई जब्त

विजयीपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • परसा पुल के पास हुई कार्रवाई अंधेरे का लाभ उठाकर कारोबारी फरार, पुलिस कर रही है छापेमारी

थानाध्यक्ष ने परसा पुल के पास से एक पिकअप वैन पर लदी 645 लीटर अंग्रेजी शराब को वाहन के साथ सोमवार की रात्रि में जब्त कर लिया। पिकअप में सवार तीन कारोबारी अंधेरे तथा झाड़ी का लाभ लेकर फरार हो गए।

थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने तीनों तस्करों एवं पिकअप वैन के विरुद्ध बिहार मध्य निषेध एवं उत्पाद संशोधन 2018 के अंतर्गत भोरवे थाना के ठा कुराई बेलवा गांव निवासी अखिलेश यादव, विमलेश यादव तथा अमित यादव के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी के अनुसार थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि गश्ती के दौरान गुप्त सूचना मिली की परसा गांव की ओर से एक वाहन पर भारी मात्रा में अंग्रेजी शराब भोरवे की तरफ तीन तस्करों द्वारा ले जयी जा रही है। सूचना पाकर जैसे ही चेकिंग प्रारंभ की गयी कि परसा गांव से एक पिकअप वैन पुल के पास पहुंची रुकने का इशारा करने पर गाड़ी धीरे धीरे पिकअप में सवार अखिलेश यादव, विमलेश यादव तथा अमित यादव झाड़ी की ओर भाग गए। काफी खोजबीन के बाद पिकअप वैन की तलाशी ली गयी।

अंग्रेजी शराब से लदी थी पिकअप
तलाशी के दौरान पिकअप वैन में लदी एट पीएम ब्रांड की 180 एमएल की 18 कार्टून, ऑफिसर च्वाइस की 44 कार्टून, रॉयल्स सन्स ब्रांड की 3 कार्टून, किंग फि सर ब्रांड की 500 एमएल दो कार्टून अंग्रेजी शराब कुल 73 कार्टून जिसमें 645 लीटर तथा 3497 बोतल शराब पाया गया। शराब को जब्त कर तस्करों के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर छापेमारी की जा रही है।

