मारपीट:भेड़िया गांव में दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट, आधा दर्जन घायल

विजयीपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मवेशी बांधने को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में हुआ विवाद

गाय बांधने के लिए खूंटा गाड़ने के विवाद में दो पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हो गई। मारपीट में आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सदर अस्पताल गोपालगंज रेफर कर दिया गया है। स्थानीय थाने में एक पक्ष से रामायण माझी ने इसी गांव के रामविलास माझी, रामाशीष , गुलजार माझी दीप राम, उमा देवी ,ललिता देवी कुमारी किरण तथा अमेरिका माझी पर केस किया है। जबकि दूसरे पक्ष से रामाशीष माझी ने अपने ही गांव के रामायण माझी ,अमरजीत माझी, विपिन माझी, पार्वती देवी तथा पूनम देवी के विरूद्ध मारपीट की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है । दर्ज प्राथमिकी के अनुसार रामायण माझी अपने दरवाजे पर गाय बाधने के लिए खूंटा गाड़ रहे थे।

एकाएक हरवे हथियार से लैस होकर रामविलास माझी अपने सभी 8 लोगों के साथ गाली गलौज करते हुए मारपीट करने लगे। पीड़ित ने कहा कि 40 वर्षों से इस जमीन पर उनका कब्जा है। हमलावरों ने लाठी डंडे से रामायण मांझी, उनकी पत्नी पार्वती देवी, बेटी किरण कुमारी सहित अन्य कई लोगों को मारपीट कर बुरी तरह से घायल कर दिया । सभी घायलों का इलाज भोरे में हुआ जहां से रेफर होकर सदर अस्पताल गोपालगंज चले गए। पुलिस ने दोनों ओर से प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई प्रारंभ कर दिया है।

