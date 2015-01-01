पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शराब तस्करी:शराब बंदी को सफल बनाने के लिए डीएम-एसपी ने की लोगों के साथ बैठक

विजयीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विजयीपुर थाना परिसर में चौकीदार परेड का मीटिंग करते एसपी।

यूपी से सटे बॉर्डर इलाके में शराब तस्करी को रोकने के लिए डीएम अरशद अजीज और एसपी मनोज कुमार तिवारी ने बुधवार को स्थानीय लोगों के साथ बैठक की। दोनों अधिकारियों ने शराब से होने वाले गलत परिणाम के बारे में बताया। इस बदनामी को खत्म करने के लिए हम और एसपी संयुक्त रूप से बॉर्डर के थानों में पुलिस प्रशासन और चौकीदार लोगों को जागरूक करने आए है। जिस चौकीदार के क्षेत्र से शराब बरामद होगा,सारी जिम्मेदारी उसकी होगी।

इस दाग को बिहार से खत्म करना है

गोपालगंज की बदनामी को खत्म करना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि शराबबंदी में तीव्रता लाने के लिए हम विजयीपुरआए है। पूरा गोपालगंज जिला शराब के मामले में बदनाम है । खासकर यूपी वार्डर से सटे थाने।उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में पैक्स में साढ़े बाईस करोड़ रुपया दिया गया है।

किसान अपना धान समर्पित मूल्य 18 सौ 68रुपये क्विंटल पैक्सो में बेच कर लाभ उठाये और 24 घंटे में उन्हें पैसा मिलेगा।पैक्स के लोग धान से चावल बना कर एफएफसी में दे उन्हें 1 सप्ताह के अंदर पेमेंट आ जाएगा । किसान इसी के लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा में आंदोलन कर रहे हैं और बिहार सरकार घर-घर जाकर पैक्स के माध्यम से धान खरीद कर48 घंटे के अंदर किसानों के खाते में पैसा दे रही है।

चौकीदार पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसी चौकीदार के जोन में शराब पकड़ी जाती है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सरकार इसके लिए किसी भी कीमत पर किसी की लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी।

एसपी मनोज कुमार ने थाना परिसर में उपस्थित सभी लोगों को शराबबंदी के लिए सख्त कदम उठाने की हिदायत दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन को प्रचार प्रसार कर समाज को जागरूक और जनप्रतिनिधियों से भी अपेक्षित सहयोग लेना चाहिए।

जहां कहीं भी पता चले तुरंत छापामारी कर संदिग्ध व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करें ।मौके पर ,एसडीओ अनिल कुमार रमन,एसडीपीओ नरेश कुमार,सीओ राहुल कुमार,बीडीओ अंजू कुमारी,थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी तथा चौकीदार उपस्थित रहे ।

भोरे में डीएम और एसपी ने किया थाने का निरीक्षण

भोरे में बुधवार को गोपालगंज के डीएम एसपी सहित तमाम आला अधिकारियों ने प्रखंड की सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया।इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने थाने का भी निरीक्षण किया। जहां पुलिस को शराबबंदी कानून को लेकर कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिये गये। पदाधिकारियों के निरीक्षण को लेकर सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों में हड़कंप मचा रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें