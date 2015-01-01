पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी:पेड़ से लटककर अधेड़ ने की आत्महत्या ,कई दिनों से कह रहा था मरने की बात

विजयीपुर4 घंटे पहले
विजयीपुर के भवानी छापर गांव में पेड़ से लटककर अधेड़ ने आत्महत्या कर ली।पेड़ से लटका शव देखकर परिजनों के होश उड़ गए। जिसके बाद इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।पुलिस ने शव को पेड़ से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा। इसके साथ ही जांच शुरू कर दी है।आत्महत्या करने की असली वजह का पता नहीं चल पाया है। इस घटना के बाद मृतक के परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया है।

खाना खाकर घर से निकला और लगा ली फांसी: परिजनों ने बताया कि रामएकबाल राम खाना खाने के बाद घर से निकले थे।जिसके कुछ देर बाद ही गांव के बाहर पीपल के पेड़ से लटक कर आत्म हत्या कर ली। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार मृतक राम एकबाल मंदबुद्धि का व्यक्ति था तथा अक्सर कहता था की जी कर क्या करेंगे। मृतक का एक ही लड़का है जिसका नाम मोनू राम तथा पत्नी का नाम गुलाबी देवी है । मृतक की तीन लड़कियां हैं ।लड़का सब भाई बहनों में बड़ा है। लड़कियों की अभी शादी नहीं हुई है।

