चुनावी सभा:मौका दें, मैं एशिया में बिहार को नंबर वन बना दूंगा: पप्पू यादव

विजयीपुर2 दिन पहले
  • श्रीराम संस्कृत महाविद्यालय में सभा का आयोजन

श्री राम संस्कृत महाविद्यालय के प्रांगण में जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने भोरे विधानसभा के विधायक प्रत्याशी मनोज कुमार बैठा के समर्थन में मंगलवार को सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अगर बिहार की जनता मुझे मात्र 3 साल के लिए सत्ता में लाती है तो मैं एशिया का नंबर वन बिहार बना दूंगा। इतना ही नहीं अगर 3 साल में एशिया का नंबर वन बिहार नहीं बना तो पप्पू यादव राजनीतिक से सन्यास ले लेगा। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि यह वहीं बिहार है, जहां कोरोना महामारी के समय लाखों लाखों की संख्या में लोग दूसरे राज्यों से पलायन कर अपने घर आ रहे थे। उस वक्त इस राज्य की सरकार या पक्ष विपक्ष का कोई नेता उन मजदूरों के सामने तक नहीं आते थे और ना ही इन्हें अपने परिवार से मिलने दिया जाता था।

रामाश्रय सिंह कुशवाहा के हत्यारे घूम रहे खुलेआम
उन्होंने सरकार पर उंगली उठाते हुए कहा कि यह वही भोरे विधान सभा क्षेत्र है जहां एक साल पूर्व भोरे बाजार के रामाश्रय सिंह कुशवाहा को अपराधियों ने गोलियों से भून डाला। लेकिन पुलिस को एक साल बाद भी पूरा अपराधी पकड़ने में पसीना छूट गया। लेकिन भाजपा नेता मिथलेश तिवारी को जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाले एक युवक को पुलिस ने दिल्ली से 48 घंटे में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। यह इस लिए हुआ क्योंकि राज्य एंव केन्द्र में इनकी सरकार है। इस मौके पर कार्यक्रम में जन अधिकार पार्टी के भोरे विधान सभा के प्रत्याशी मनोज कुमार बैठा, गोपालगंज विधान सभा के प्रत्याशी मिथलेश कुमार गुप्ता, जिला अध्यक्ष विजय प्रताप सिंह, अल्पसंख्यक के प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष बाबु हसन, विजयीपुर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष संजय यादव सहित सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग उपस्थित रहे ।

