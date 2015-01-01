पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:भेड़िया गांव में दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट में आधा दर्जन घायल

विजयीपुर40 मिनट पहले
गाय बांधने के लिए खुटा गाड़ रहे विजयीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भेढ़िया गांव के दो पक्षों में हुई जबरदस्त मारपीट में आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। इस मामले में थाने में एक पक्ष से रामायण मांझी ने भेड़िया गांव के ही रामविलास मांझी, रामाशीष, गुलजार मांझी दीप राम, उमा देवी, ललिता देवी, कुमारी किरण तथा अमेरिका मांझी एवं दूसरे पक्ष से रामाशीष मांझी ने अपने ही गांव के रामायण मांझी, अमरजीत मांझी, विपिन मांझी, पार्वती देवी तथा पूनम देवी के विरूद्ध मारपीट की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

दर्ज प्राथमिकी के अनुसार रामायण मांझी अपने दरवाजे पर गाय बांधने के लिए खुटा हला रहे थे, कि एकाएक हरवे हथियार से लैस होकर रामविलास मांझी अपने सभी 8 लोगों के साथ गाली गलौज देते हुए हुए बोले कि तुम यहां क्यों खुटा हला रहे हो। इस पर उसने कहा कि 40 वर्षों से यह जमीन हमारी है तब कोई विरोध नहीं हुआ। आज क्यों आप लोग पूछ रहे हैं। इसी बात पर सभी लोगों ने मिलजुल कर लाठी डंडे से को मारपीट कर बुरी तरह से घायल कर दिया।

