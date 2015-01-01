पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दबंगई:खेत में ट्रैक्टर लेे जाने से मना करने पर चालक ने गुस्से में तीन लोगों पर चढ़ा दी गाड़ी, दो की मौत

विजयीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • घटना के बाद चालक हुआ फरार, आक्रोशित लोग हो उठे और चालक के घर को घेर लिया

खेत में ट्रैक्टर लेे जाने से मना करने की कीमत दो किसानों को अपनी जान देकर चुकानी पड़ी । माना करना ट्रैक्टर चालक को इतना नागवार गुजरा की उसने दो किसानों पर गाड़ी चढ़ा दी।वहीं एक बच्ची को भी रौंद डाला जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई।घटना के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और ट्रैक्टर चालक के घर को घेर लिया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

फसल लगी खेत के बीच से ट्रैक्टर लेे जाने से मना करने पर चालक ने दो किसानों पर गाड़ी चढ़ा कर जान ले ली। घटना विजयीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के माड़र गांव की है ।वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद चालक अफजल अंसारीफरार हो गया। घटना के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और चालक के घर को घेर लिया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गांव को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दी है।वहीं चालक के घर की सुरक्षा भी बढ़ा दी है। आक्रोशित लोगों का कहना था कि जबतक उसकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं होगी शव को नहीं लेे जाने देंगे।
दो लोगों की मौत के बाद दो पक्षों में तनाव,पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील हुआ गांव
दो लोगों की मौत के बाद ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो उठे आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लेे जाने से रोक दिया।विधि व्यवस्था की समस्या नहीं हो इसके लिए गांव को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया है।हथुआ एसडीपीओ नरेश कुमार मृतक के परिजनों को समझाने में लगे हैं।

गाली गलौज के बाद बढ़ी बात और हो गई घटना
बताया जाता है कि ट्रैक्टर चालक अफजल अंसारी जनकधारी यादव के गेहूं के खेत के बीच से ट्रैक्टर लेकर जा रहा था। जनकधारी यादव ने अफजल को किनारे से ट्रैक्टर ले जाने के लिए कहा पर अफजल अंसारी ने बीच खेत से ही ट्रैक्टर ले जाने की बात कही इसी बात को लेकर दोनों लोगों में गाली गलौज होने लगा हल्ला गुल्ला सुनकर पास के खेत में काम कर रहे सोला साहनी बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे तथा एक बच्ची रागिनी कुमारी भी पहुंची। इसी बीच अफजल ने गाली देते हुए ट्रैक्टर पहले जनकधारी के ऊपर चढ़ाकर रौंद दिया फिर सोला साहनी के ऊपर चढाकर के मार डाला। इसके बाद रागिनी जान बचाकर भाग रही थी उस पर भी ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दिया। जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। जबकि जनकधारी यादव तथा सोला साहनी की खेत में ही मौत हो गई।

गुस्से में उजाड़ दी सोला सहनी की दुनियां, परिजनों का रो रो कर हुआ बुरा हाल
झगड़ा छुड़ाने गए सोला सहनी को भी चालक के गुस्से का शिकार होना पड़ा।झगड़ा छुड़ाना उनके लिए काल बन गया।चालक ने उन पर भी ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दी। इस घटना के बाद से परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया है।मृतक की पत्नी रीना देवी अपने पति के शव के पास चीख-चीख कर विलाप कर रही है।
पुलिस समय रहते नहीं पहुंचती तो हो सकती थी बड़ी घटना
सूचना मिलने के साथ ही हथुआ एसडीपीओ दल बल के साथ पहुंच गए। अगर पुलिस थोड़ी सी देर करती तो स्थिति खराब हो सकती थी।लोग चालक के घर को घेर लिए थे। चालक अगर लोगों की पकड़ में आ जाता तो उसे मार देते।
पूरी स्थिति पर नजर बनाए हुए है
^चालक की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पुलिस लगी हुई है।जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।इसमें हत्या का मामला दर्ज होगा। उन्होंने लोगों से कानून को अपने हाथ में नहीं लेने की अपील की है।
मनोज कुमार तिवारी, एसपी गोपालगंज

