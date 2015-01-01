पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्साह:पारण के साथ ही शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुआ सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ

वारिसलीगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कुछ ने घर पर तो कुछ ने घाटों पर किया भगवान भास्कर की पूजा-अर्चना

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में संपन्न हुए सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठपर्व प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्वक सम्पन्न हो गया। इस दौरान कही घरों में बैकल्पिक छठ घाट समेत विभिन्न तालाब, नदी सरोबरो के छठ घाटों पर लोगो ने श्रद्धापूर्वक अर्ध्य अर्पित कर दुआ मांगी।

सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ के दौरान वायरस संक्रमण से बचने के लिए कुछ परिवार घर पर ही वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था कर प्रत्यक्ष देव सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना कर जन जीवन के कल्याण की कामना किया। शुक्रवार की शाम वारिसलीगंज बाजार के मटकोरवा सूर्यमंदिर तालाब तथा शान्तिपुरम स्थित सूर्यमंदिर तालाब में अस्ताचलगामी तथा शनिवार की सुबह उदयीमान सूर्य को अर्ध्य अर्पण किया।

मौके पर कुछ परिवारों ने घाट पर ही सत्यनारायण ब्रत का पूजा करवाया जबकि कई ने ढोल बाजे के साथ अपने नन्हे मुन्नों का मुंडन संस्कार धूमधाम से सम्पन्न करवाया। अन्य बर्षो की तरह छठघाट पर सिघाड़ा, गुपचुप, पकौड़ा आदि की बिक्री पर प्रशासन की मनाही देखने को मिला। कहीं भी घाट पर खेल तमाशे, झूला सर्कस नहीं लगाया गया था।

इस दौरान महापर्व छठ में शामिल होने आए मकनपुर निवासी रेलवे भर्ती सेल नई दिल्ली के चेयरमैन संजीव कुमार वारिसलीगंज स्थित अपने बहन के घर जहां घर के आगे छोटा तालाब खोदकर छठ पूजा की गई में शामिल हुए । वही चौथीबार विधायक चुनी गई अरुणा देवी ने पौराणिक अपसढ़ का शैरोदह तालाब में डुबकी लगाकर सूर्योपासनाा का पर्व छठ कर क्षेत्र में शांति एवं अमन की दुआ मांगी।

2 दर्जन से अधिक छठ घाटों पर मनाई गई छठ
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के दो दर्जन से अधिक छठ घाटों पर सामूहिक रूप से अर्ध्य अर्पण किया गया ।वायरस संक्रमण को लेकर छठ घाटों पर जमा भीड़ में भी क्षेत्रवासी विशेष एहतियात बरतते हुए अपने स्तर से दूरी का पालन व सावधानी बरतते देखें गए।

पुलिस शक्ति का दिखा नहीं दिख असर
छठव्रत को लेकर शुक्रवार की सुबह से वारिसलीगंज बाजार में खरीददारों की भीड़ शुरू हो गई परंतु बाजार के मुख्य पथ में वाहनों की आवाजाही से दिन के तीन बजे तक महाजाम लगा रहा। फलतः छठ पूजा की सामग्री के खरीदारों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। भीड़ को देख लोग स्थानीय पुलिस प्रशासन को कोसते नज़र आये।

