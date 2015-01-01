पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ व्रत:नहाय- खाय के साथ आज से शुरू होगा चार दिवसीय लोकआस्था का छठ व्रत

वारिसलीगंज4 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 संक्रमण के भय के बीच आस्था और पवित्रता का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ व्रत आज नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। इस दौरान क्षेत्र के शहरी व ग्रामीण इलाकों में छठव्रती पवित्रता के साथ कद्दू भात का प्रसाद बनाकर खुद ग्रहण करने के पश्चात अपने इष्ट मित्रो व सगे संबंधियों को खिलाया जाएगा। हालांकि देशभर में तेजी से फैले कोरोना का संक्रमण की रफ्तार थोड़ी धीमी हुई थी। लेकिन इधर कुछ दिनों से संक्रमण फैलने का भय से फिर सताने लगा है। सरकारी स्तर से इसबार छठ पूजा में बड़ी नदियों के घाटों पर अर्ध्य अर्पण नहीं करने का निर्देश से लोगो में उत्साह की कमी देखी जा रही है। लोग इसबार बड़गांव, ओङ्गरी धाम, हड़िया, देव् समेत विभिन्न गंगा घाटों पर पर्व मनाने से परहेज कर रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को पर्व का नौहन्दा की तैयारी में लोग अभी से जुट गए हैं। इसके लिये नए मिट्टी का बर्तन, मिट्टी का नवनिर्मित चूल्हा, आम की लकड़ी का जलावन आदि की व्यवस्था में जुटे हैं। जबकि शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवर को उदयीमान सूर्य को अर्ध्य अर्पण व ब्रती के पारण के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा की समाप्ति होगी। इसबार वाहनों का परिचालन कम होने के कारण दूर दराज के स्वजनों को छठ पूजा में शामिल होने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ पढ़ रहा है। हलांकि सरकार द्वारा घरों में हीं अर्ध्य अर्पण करने का आग्रह किया गया है। बाबजूद वारिसलीगंज नगर पंचायत की मटकोरवा सूर्य मंदिर तालाब, शान्तिपुरम का सूर्यमंदिर तालाब घाट के अलावे शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए क्षेत्र के सकरी नदी के विभिन्न घाटों, सरोबरो एवं अन्य छठ पूजा स्थलो पर ब्रती अर्ध्य प्रदान करेगी।

