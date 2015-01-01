पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अध्यक्ष मालामाल:धान की खरीद में अधिकारी, बिचौलिए व पैक्स अध्यक्ष मालामाल

वारिसलीगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के लिए सरकार तरह तरह का प्रयोग कर रही है। जिससे किसान लाभान्वित भी हो रहे हैं। लेकिन सरकारी अधिकारियों बिचौलियों और पैक्स अध्यक्षों की मिलीभगत से धान खरीद में सरकार द्वारा किसानों को दिए जा रहे फायदा का आंशिक लाभ भी नहीं मिल रहा है। पिछले वर्ष वारिसलीगंज में लगभग 40% की धान की रोपनी संपन्न हुई थी। कम धान रोपनी के चलते सरकार द्वारा 40 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। इसके लिए क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों किसानों द्वारा धान बिक्री करने के लिए ऑनलाइन कराया गया था। दिसंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह से सरकारी दर पर धान खरीदने की योजना थी। लेकिन धान में नमी होने का हवाला देकर अधिकारियों द्वारा धान खरीद करने की तिथि आगे बढ़ाते रहें।

अंततः जनवरी अंतिम सप्ताह से कुछ पैक्स के द्वारा धान खरीद शुरू की गई। लेकिन तब तक किसानों का लगभग 80% से अधिक धान बिचौलियों के हाथों बिक चुका था। एक पैक्स अध्यक्ष द्वारा बताया गया कि प्रखंड में मात्र कुछ पैक्स को छोड़ दिया जाए तो लगभग सभी पैक्स अध्यक्षों द्वारा मात्र खानापूर्ति करने के लिए 20 से 25 प्रतिशत धान की खरीद किसानों द्वारा की गई थी। बाकी बचे 80% धान का चावल जिसको सरकारी गोदाम में जमा करना होता है।

पिछले साल 40 % धान रोपनी हुई तो 40 हजार क्विंटल धान नहीं खरीदा जा सका, इसबार उपज दाेगुना

पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में दुगना भूभाग में लगा है धान
इस वर्ष लक्ष्य के अनुसार लगभग सभी भू भाग में धान की अच्छी फसल हुई है। किसानों का धान खरीद की प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं की गई है। प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी धर्मेंद्र कुमार बताते हैं कि धान बेचने वाले किसानों को ऑनलाइन कराने के लिए कह दिया गया है। कितना धान इस वर्ष का खरीद किया जाना है। की जानकारी स्थानीय अधिकारी को अभी तक नहीं है। जबकि क्षेत्र खेतों में लगे लगभग 80 से 90% धान खलिहान तक पहुंच चुका है । जिसकी दौनी शुरू हो गई है ।

किसानों के ऑनलाइन आवेदन का फायदा उठाते हैं अधिकारी
सरकार द्वारा तय किए गए कीमत पर धान बेचने के लिए किसानों को धान बेचने के पहले ही ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होती है। जिसमें किसानों को किसान रजिस्ट्रेशन, आधार कार्ड, बैंक पासबुक आदि कागजात लिया जाता है। जानकार बताते हैं कि ऑनलाइन करने के बाद किसानों द्वारा दिए गए सारे कागजात को कार्यालय के अधिकारियों के द्वारा निकाल कर अधिकारियों बिचौलियों और पैक्स अध्यक्षों की मिलीभगत से उसी किसान के नाम का उपयोग कर धान खरीदने की कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली जाती है।

दो वर्षों में मिलते हैं पैसे
सरकार द्वारा तय कीमत पर पैक्स में धान बेचने के सवाल पूछे जाने पर मकनपुर पंचायत समिति ललन कुमार, ग्रामीण मुरारी कुमार, विक्की कुमार, कुंदन कुमार आदि ने बताया कि पैक्स के द्वारा खरीदे गए धान का पैसा काफी लेट से दिया जाता है।बताया कि पिछले वर्ष मात्र इक्का-दुक्का किसानों का ही धान पैक्स द्वारा खरीदा गया था। बताया कि पैक्स द्वारा खरीदे गए धान का पैसा कुछ किसानों को एक वर्ष या 2 वर्ष के बाद भुगतान किया जाता है। जबकि धान कटनी के समय सरकारी दर के बराबर ही लगभग बाहर से आए व्यापारी धान खरीद लेते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें